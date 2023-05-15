PAPILLION — Pitching is often the difference come postseason, and that was the case on Monday evening.

Class C, No. 2 Central City/Fullerton/Centura never fully found its groove on the mound, using three different pitchers.

The Kernels gave up 11 hits and threw six walks to No. 6 Omaha Roncalli Catholic, who held off a Kernel comeback in a 10-4 win on Monday afternoon at Fricke Field in Papillion. The Crimson Pride will stay on the winners’ side, taking on the winner of No. 7 Wayne and CCFC at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Omaha Westside.

The Blue Devils and the Kernels play their elimination game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Westside. CCFC played them in their first game of the tournament and won 7-1.

“They were crushing our first two pitchers,” CCFC coach Brandon Detlefsen said. “(Bosten) Caspersen and (Ashton) Gragg just didn’t have it tonight. They jumped on us early, and we weren’t able to respond efficiently. That’s just how baseball goes sometimes.”

Roncalli coach Jake Hoover said he and his staff felt they had a good game plan for the Kernels heading into the game.

“Our guys did a really good job of staying discipline and staying within their approaches that we talked about,” he said. “It paid off tonight. We had really good at-bats, and we were able to get a bunch of hits and score a bunch of runs.”

Both teams scored one run in the first inning, as Roncalli Catholic’s Cam Rohlfsen hit an RBI double to left field and Caspersen brought home Kellen Fries.

After a fairly tame second inning that had no runs scored, the two teams combined to score seven runs in a wild third inning.

Roncalli scored on a Caden Shafer RBI sac fly, a Wyatt Yetter RBI sac fly, a Jackson Urban RBI fly and Ben Rheinheimer on a wild pitch to take a 5-1 lead.

The Kernels brought three runners home on RBI walks from Jakob Ruhl and Justice Peterson, while Caspersen scored on a passed ball, to cut the deficit to 5-4.

In the fourth, Roncalli kept its momentum at the plate, as Caden Shafer hit an RBI groundout, bringing home Clay Shafer, and Rheinheimer again scored on a wild pitch to take a 7-4 lead.

The Crimson Pride stranded two runners in the fifth, who reached on an error and a fielder’s choice. The Kernels went 3-up, 3-down at the plate.

After a scoreless sixth inning, Roncalli added three more runs for good measure as Jacob Camp and Josh Chytil scored on wild pitches and Grant Ryan hit a sac fly. CCFC couldn’t mount a comeback, going three-up, three-down in the bottom of the seventh.

Roncalli’s Charlie Fehringer was the winning pitcher on the mound, throwing five strikeouts and two walks, while giving up one hit. He came in in the third inning for Noah Brisbin after Brisbin loaded the bases on two walks and a Crimson Pride error.

“Charlie Fehringer has been huge for us down the stretch,” Hoover said. “He’s been one of our guys we count on to come in and finish games. He’s a really strong strike thrower and has good off-speed pitches. He did a phenomenal job of coming in a tough spot and working us out from there.”

Ashton Gragg had the loss on the mound for the Kernels, throwing two walks while not striking out any batters.

Elimination games are something the Kernels are familiar with after losing the opening game of the state tournament the past two seasons. Detlefsen said the team will be ready to go.

“We’ve been here before down at the state tournament,” he said. “We’ve rattled off settle wins in the elimination bracket. We got our pitching staff set just where we want it, and we’re going to be fine tomorrow.”