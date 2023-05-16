OMAHA — Central City/Fullerton/Centura had all of the momentum on Tuesday night, until they didn’t.

Leading 7-2 heading into the seventh inning, the Class C, No. 2 Kernels needed just three outs to defeat No. 7 Wayne and keep their season alive.

However, the Blue Devils made magic happen at Omaha Westside, scoring six runs in the final inning to take an 8-7 lead. The Kernels had one last opportunity to take it back, but were unable to reclaim the momentum, going down 1-2-3 at the plate to lose 8-7, ending their season.

“Once the momentum shifted, it was tough,” Kernel coach Brandon Detlefsen said. “We had some pitchers in there that hadn’t had a whole lot of experience. We put them in a bad spot, and that’s on us as coaches.”

Wayne coach Adam Hoffman said he was ‘speechless’ after the win, who he credited to the Blue Devils being bought in that they could do it after losing 7-1 to Kernels in the first game of the state tournament on Saturday.

“They’re a great team, and we definitely didn’t play our best,” he said. “I think our nerves got to us in the first round. We just weren’t ourselves and did some uncharacteristic things. Our guys just kept believing. It was huge on Monday getting that win the way we did. It was just guys believing. We didn’t have to change anything. It was just a mindset. Just coming here and believing and enjoying everything.”

Wayne scored in the seventh on RBI singles from Kaden Keller and Kaleb Mooremeier, an RBI walk by Jase Dean, and Devin Anderson and Gavin Redden scoring on an error and wild pitch, respectively.

The Kernels used three different pitchers in the inning, including reentering Kellen Fries who was the first relief pitcher. They used five pitchers in total throughout the game.

“We were toying with our lineup,” Detlefsen said. “I don’t even know what to say. I’m speechless. We were toying with our pitching rotation and trying to do too much, and it bit us in the butt.”

At the plate, the Kernels (21-6) had five different players with a hit in the game. Barrett Fries and Carter Noakes each also had an RBI.

Wayne pitcher Ashton Liston had the win on the mound, throwing 2 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and a walk.

The Kernels lose seven seniors to graduation. Detlefsen said after COVID which made it so they didn’t have a freshman season, this senior group won 63 games and set the bar high.

“It’s been a great run, and they’ve been a fun group to have,” he said. “A group like that doesn’t come through your program very often, so they set the foundation for our program. We’ll be back. After three years in a row, we’ll shoot for four.”