CENTRAL CITY — Seventy-six years.

That’s how long it’s been since the Central City boys basketball team has been to the state basketball tournament, until Monday night.

The Class C-1, No. 7-rated Bison overcame a six-point halftime deficit to defeat Wayne, who had made the state tournament three years in a row, 43-38 in the Class C-1, District 7 district final in the Bison Dome.

“It hasn’t all sunk in yet, I don’t think,” Central City coach B.J. Blase said. “Really, really cool moment for our town and for our team and for Central City obviously. It will sink in in a little bit, but we’re feeling pretty good.”

Trailing 13-9 after the first quarter, Wayne outscored Central City 16-6 in the second quarter, with five different Blue Devil players scoring in that span. However, Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said it was their defense that held Central City to 19 first half points, that was the difference in the first half.

“It was great, as always,” Sweetland said. “The kids play hard. They fight to the end. They did everything we asked them to do. They commit to studying the scouting report. They understand what the other team’s strengths are and how to take them away. That’s why they were in a game like this. They commit to the defensive side of the ball. That’s a big reason why we have success, and I didn’t expect anything different tonight.”

Central City, however, wasn’t about to give up. The Bison went on an 8-0 run to start the second half, retaking the lead at 27-25 and forcing Sweetland to call a timeout. The eight points came on a Kenai Kearney layup and six points for Ashton Gragg, who converted an and-one play and banked home a 3-pointer.

“This dude right here is probably the biggest reason why,” Blase said pointing to Gragg. “Gets a steal. Gets a layup. Comes down and strokes a 3 off the blackboard which was good. The bank was open tonight. We told them to get three stops and three scores, and that’s what we did. We told them it was a two possession game down six. They didn’t panic. We’ve been in that situation before. These guys do a really good job of that.”

Gragg, who scored two points in the first half, led Central City (24-3) with 12 points in the game. The other ten all came in the third quarter.

“I just knew I had to kick it into gear for my team,” Gragg said. “I knew I had to score some points to get us back in this game and really get the momentum for our team. We just knew we were in the game once I got those points, and we kicked it into another gear and went from there.”

Central City had a little luck on their side, as they banked a total of three 3-pointers in the game. However, the Bison also had more success slowing down Wayne’s Daniel Judd in the second half. Judd led the Blue Devils (18-9) with 12 points, but he scored just four in the last two quarters. Blase said the difference was they started switching on every screen because they weren’t communicating effectively.

With 30 seconds left in the game, Central City senior Derek Pfeifer sank the first free throw to give his team a 42-38 lead. However, on the second, he was called for a line violation and was not allowed to shoot the free throw. It didn’t cost the Bison as they forced a Blue Devil miss with 10 or seconds to go.

With 1.3 seconds left, Wayne’s Jacob Phelps gave a hard intentional foul to Ayden Zikmund. It then appeared some words were exchanged between Wayne and Central City players and then a small skirmish on the court.

Technicals were assessed to both sides, but Zikmund got to shoot free throws for the earlier foul on Phelps. He sank the first but missed the second. However, the Blue Devils were out of time, trailing by five.

Wayne finished the game going 3 for 5 from the free throw line and 3 of 18 from beyond the arc, while Central City was 6 of 14 and 7 of 17, respectively.

With their first state tournament trip in generations, Blase said they won’t be complacent. They have more work to do.

“We’re not done,” he said. “We’re going to enjoy this. We don’t want to just go to say we’re going. I can’t wait to see what our matchup is and prepare these guys to win. That’s going to be our goal. These guys are going to feel the same way. They’re not going to be just happy to be there. We’ll give them a little breather tomorrow, and then we’re going to be right back at it.”

Central City 43, Wayne 38

Wayne; 9; 16; 7; 6-38

Central City; 13; 6; 16; 8-43

WAYNE

Jacob Phelps 1-6 3-4 5, Carter Junk 2-12 0-0 6, Colson Nelson 1-4 0-0 3, Devin Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Sedjro Agoumba 5-10 0-1 10, Daniel Judd 6-8 0-0 12, Gavin Redden 1-1 0-0 2.

CENTRAL CITY

Ashton Gragg 5-6 1-3 12, Ayden Zikmund 3-12 2-4 11, Dylan Pfeifer 0-2 0-0 0, Clark Brown 1-5 0-0 3, Derek Pfeifer 2-2 1-1 6, Kenai Kearney 4-7 2-6 11.