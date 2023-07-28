Darin Garfield went to the National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Coaches Convention happy to be one of the eight finalists for the national wrestling coach of the year award.

The Central City wrestling coach left the convention shocked.

Before the night was over, Garfield was named the NHSACA national wrestling coach of the year Thursday at the Lincoln Stations. Garfield was up against coaches from all over the United States, so winning the award was a surprise to him.

“I’m blown away to be honest with you,” Garfield said. “I don’t know if I’m really deserving of this because there were so many amazing candidates and finalists. I seriously did not expect this.”

During his tenure at Central City, the Bison have captured four state championships (C/2009, B/2011, C/2013, C/2021) and two state runner-up finishes (B/2012, C/2022) and he has coached 11 state champions, including one three-time champion in Jake Anderson and four two-time champions and numerous state medalists.

Garfield was also named the Independent boys coach of the year in 2011.

Garfield said he’s proud of what the Bison have accomplished during his time since he started during the 2005-06 season and it’s a program award instead of an individual award.

“This is for everything involved with the program,” he said. “From the kids, the parents, all my assistant coaches, my wife, as well as the wrestlers I’ve coached in the program.”

There have been many coaches in the state that have won the honor in their sports over the years, including former Millard North boys basketball coach Tim Cannon, who won this year’s boys basketball coach of the year.

Garfield said he’s blessed that he is part of that elite, which include area coaches like Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball coach Sharon Zavala in 2007 and former Northwest volleyball coach Diane Rouzee in 2018.

“I’m ridiculously humbled to be mentioned with the same breath with the many legends that this state has had,” he said. “It’s completely surreal to be honest.”

Garfield said the honor would not be possible without the support from not only his wife Chavonne and his family, but from the Central City administration and the parents.

“She (Chavonne) is the unsung hero because of her support over the years,” Garfield said. “And I’m blessed to be around the culture we have at Central City. We have great people and the support system that we have has just been a blessing for me. It’s a special place.”