Instead, Thursday night’s C1-8 subdistrict final turned into a slugfest.

Down 28-25 with 4:58 left in the fourth quarter after Husky Drew Danielson sank a 3-pointer, No. 4 Aurora didn’t score again.

The Huskies had a couple of looks at the basket, but they couldn’t convert. Meanwhile, No. 7 Central City kept plugging away and scored six points inside of the final minute to pull away for a 34-25 win, securing a spot in the district finals.

“We just obviously got some stops,” Central City coach B.J. Blase said. “Down the stretch, they missed a couple of shots. We hit some free throws. Got a couple of huge baskets in the fourth quarter. It was a great high school basketball game. It was a battle. Aurora’s a great team. Just thrilled to come out with a win tonight.”

Aurora coach Kevin Asher had the same sentiment as Blase and said it came down to their inability to get a bucket late.

“You have to make shots,” Aurora coach Kevin Asher said. “In the middle of the fourth quarter, from that point on, we had some pretty decent looks but the ball didn’t go in the hole, and that’s part of the game. They were aggressive going downhill. They had an offensive rebound and a couple of free throws in that stretch. You have to try to find ways to get the ball in the paint a little more for our kids and not have to take the desperation three.”

The “desperation three” came from Aurora’s Chase Phillips with around 40 seconds to go. Trailing by six at that point, Phillips let one fly from a few feet behind the arc at the top of the key but drew the back iron.

Aurora, for the most part, shut down every Bison player in the first half, except for Ayden Zikmund, who scored nine of his game high 15 points in the first quarter. However, the Huskies ran into foul trouble and were forced to dig into their bench in the second half.

That’s when the others, Kenai Kearney, Dylan Pfeifer and Ashton Gragg, got going for the Bison. The trio combined to score 14 out of the 20 points Central City had in the second half.

“We told our kids every basket is going to be hard against them,” Blase said. “They are extremely well coached and really good defensively. Once our kids adjusted, they did a good job of stopping turning over the ball. We knew it was going to be a dogfight. To be in a two-point game at half, we knew it was going to come down the stretch.”

Central City (23-3) will have to wait until Friday night or Saturday morning for district final pairings.

Whoever it is, Blase said they’re excited to play for their first state tournament berth since 1947.

“We have all of these goals before the season starts, and it’s one of them,” he said. “Hopefully, we might have a good chance of playing here and hosting. If we don’t, we’ll go on the road. Anytime you get a chance to play a game to go to state, that’s what you want. Who knows who it’s going to be against, but we’ll get our kids prepared and be ready to go on Monday.”

The Huskies got point production from five different players. Danielson led Aurora (16-9) with eight points. Phillips and Carsen Staehr each added in another seven. Asher said he hoped Aurora would be able to play for a state tournament berth as well.

“You never want to put your hands in anybody else’s fate, but we did,” he said. “Credit to Central City for a good ballgame. These kids have battled hard and had a tremendous season. We just hope we have the opportunity to play for a state berth because we know we’re one of the best teams in the state.”

With all C-1 subdistricts final, matchups are still to be determined, but it appears Aurora will indeed have earned a wildcard spot.

Central City 34, Aurora 25

Aurora 9 7 6 3 - 25

Central City 10 4 8 12 - 34

AURORA

Chase Phillips 3-7 0-0 7, Booker Scheierman 0-2 1-2 1, Dylan Danielson 2-6 2-4 8, Carsen Staehr 1-9 4-4 7, Kaiden Wineteer 0-1 0-0 0, Koby Nachtigal 0-1 0-0 0, Carlos Collazo 1-4 0-2 2.

CENTRAL CITY

Ashton Gragg 2-7 1-2 5, Ayden Zikmund 6-15 0-0 15, Dylan Pfeifer 1-4 4-6 6, Clark Brown 0-4 0-0 0, Derek Pfeifer 0-2 0-0 0, Kenai Kearney 3-6 2-7 8.