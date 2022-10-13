Central City wins wild first game before seeing season end in second game

HASTINGS — Central City’s bats were hot coming into their Thursday night game against Class C No. 2 Wahoo Bishop Neumann, with 15 hits in their 17-15 win over Northeast Nebraska earlier in the day.

However, in their second game of the day, the bats cooled off, and the defensive errors continued. The No. 5 Bison had their season come to an end in an 18-5 loss to the Cavaliers at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.

“We had not seen them at all before,” Central City coach Neely Moser said. “They came out and got after it. I think Jerzie (Schindler) threw 140 some pitches in the first game. Coming off of that and the wind and everything, we were just trying to have enough gas to get to the next one. Once she settled in, she was able to get them off balance a little more. Just part of the game.”

Neumann jumped out to a 3-0 through the top of the first inning on a Jill Johnson RBI double, an Addison Sylliaasen RBI groundout and a Central City error.

Up 3-1 in the top of the fourth, Johnson hit another RBI double, Sylliaasen had an RBI single and Central City had another error to give the Cavaliers a 6-1 lead.

The Bison bounced back with two more runs in the fifth on a Payton Burbach RBI single and Emma Brandes scoring off of a fielder’s choice. However, a five-run sixth inning and a seven-run seventh inning by Neumann was too much offensive firepower for them to overcome.

Schindler had the loss in the circle, throwing four strikeouts and five walks. She gave up nine hits in five innings. Seventy-seven of her 139 pitches were thrown for strikes. Central City ended the game with eight errors.

At the plate, the Bison were led by Schindler as well. She went 2-for-2 with a double and a home run. Bailey Greving and Ava Steinke also had doubles.

In their first game of the day, Central City won a wild 17-15 game over No. 9 NEN. With the wind gusting in the 40-mile per hour range, the Bison trailed 10-2 entering the bottom of the fourth and had nine errors but still managed to get the victory.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Moser said. “Both teams battled and this wind was horrid. It affected a lot of things, and I think it got in our heads to start. We had obviously way too many errors, but you throw a ball over to first base and the wind was blowing it out. Not great conditions, but I’m proud of them for battling and not quitting or giving up.”

Trailing 15-10 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Bison scored seven runs. Caleigh Botsch had an RBI single as did Karlee Seitz and Emma Steinke. Reagan Fousek had an RBI groundout, Makenna Schenk scored on a wild pitch and Schindler had a 2-run home run.

Schindler credited Greving for firing up the team to mount the comeback throughout the game.

“At the beginning, it was hard,” Schindler said. “We were down on ourselves, and we were like ‘wow, this game, we’re done.’ We had a good leader in the dugout. She took us by our tails and was like ‘girls, let’s go. Come on.’ That changed the whole game.”

Moser credited their late inning hitting ability to just them calming their nerves.

“Just becoming a little more patient,” Moser said. “We were getting antsy to start because we wanted to get hits. Us being the home team and having the field first was harder because we had the wind right away. We’re just glad we were able to pull it together.”

Schindler had eight strikeouts with one walk, giving up 11 hits. Ninety-five of her 149 pitchers were thrown for strikes. Burbach, Schenk and Hallie Rutherford all went 2-for-3. Rutherford also had a home run.

This was Central City’s (26-5) fourth time in the state tournament and second since 2020. With just three seniors on the team, Moser said this season was a success, and that she’s looking forward to next year.

“I’m excited about the future and we’re constantly building,” Moser said. “We have girls that are coming up, and we’ve built a good strong culture. The girls that are seniors have left a legacy of good softball and a great culture. We have a lot to look forward to in the year to come.”

Central City 17, NEN 15

NEN; 330; 423; 0—15; 11; 1

Central City; 020; 627; X—17; 15; 9

WP—Schindler. LP—Dolliver. 2B—CC: Schnek 2, Schindler. HR—CC: Rutherford, Schindler.

Bishop Neumann 18, Central City 5

Central City; 100; 022; 0—5; 8; 8

Bishop Neumann; 300; 305; 7—18; 14; 1

WP—Laurent. LP—Ulven. 2B—NW: Laurent. 2B—BLA: McMillen. HR—BLA: Chance, Ulven