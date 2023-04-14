CENTRAL CITY – Tyler Carroll wasn’t really concerned about times going into the Central City Invite.

The Central City senior just wanted to be as relaxed as he could, especially in the 110 hurdles.

“I came into the meet, not trying to chase any times because when I do that, I either go too hard, or I think about it too much,” Carroll said.

He did very well with that approach during the 110 hurdles. He won the race with a meet and school record 14.15 time Friday at Central City High School.

As of Friday on athletic.net, the time is the best time in the state regardless of class. That also put him No. 1 on the Independent All-Time All-Area Leaders. The previous mark was set by former Northwest standout and current Viking coach Brandon Harrington, who ran a 14.17 in 2005.

Carroll said he was excited to get the school record at the home meet.

“(The record) is something I’ve been working towards since I was in seventh grade,” Carroll said. “It’s really big in beating that record. And getting it really early in the season was something.”

Carroll took off from the start of the 110 hurdle finals and was never challenged. Columbus Lakeview’s Braxton Borer was second at 15.09.

Carroll said he was confident he could run a 14.15, especially after running a 14.24 in prelims.

“I’ve been very consistent running around 14.5 all year so I knew I could do it, it was just a matter of putting it together in one day,” Carroll said. “I just needed to be mentally ready to run because Borer is a good hurdler who has run in the 14s this year.”

Carroll went on to win the 300 hurdles a short time later. He won that race with a personal best 40.99, while Borer was second at 42.90.

Carroll said he was happy with what he did in that race as well.

“That’s not really my race like the 110 hurdles, but I have set a goal of trying to get the school record (39.2) in that race as well,” Carroll said. “Hopefully, I can achieve that goal as well.”

While accomplishing the goal of setting the school record in the 110 hurdles, Carroll said that’s not the main goal he wants to accomplish.

“I want to be a state champion,” Carroll said. “I hope I can get under 14 seconds. And I know the competition is only going to get better from here on out. There are a lot of good hurdlers out there, so I’ll have to keep working on my technique and working hard in practice.”

Carroll also participated on the Bison’s 400 relay and 1,600 relay

Avyn Urbanski had a big day for the Northwest girls track and field team. The senior was part of three wins for the Vikings, who tied for the team title with Waverly with 147 points.

Urbanski captured the 100 (12.06), the 200 (25.25) and was a member of the winning 400 relay with Kyra Ray, Emma Harb and Brooke Starman.

Aizlynn Krafka was part of two wins for Northwest. She won both the 100 hurdles (15.33) and 300 hurdles (49.45).

Amarae Krafka, Aizlynn’s younger sister, claimed the pole vault (11-0), while Olivia Chapman won the 3,200 (12:51.27). In all, the Vikings finished with 24 medalists.

The Northwest boys won only one event but did have 23 medalists. That helped the Vikings take second with 106 points. Waverly won the meet with 135 points.

Chase Wiegert captured the long jump (20-11 3/4) for the Vikings.

The Northwest teams will host their home invite on Thursday. Central City will also be at the meet.