Even as a freshman, Central City’s Ayden Zikmund had the ability to shoot.

“He came off the bench for us because we had a big senior class,” Central City coach B.J. Blase said. “He started playing varsity from basically day one. He averaged about 13 points a game as a freshman off the bench. He was ready to go.”

While he had some natural athleticism from his parents, Zikmund put in the work to get his shot where it is.

“When I was little, I would go to a lot of camps in the summer, and my dad, we would shoot hoops and stuff together, so that’s when I really started to take it seriously was in second and third grade,” Zikmund said.

Blase said he also could tell Zikmund’s passion for the game from a young age.

“In the summertime, I work at Mike Trader’s basketball camps,” he said. “I’ve known Ayden and his dad being from Central City since Ayden was in third grade. I think when Ayden was a fourth or fifth grader, he came to like four or five Mike Trader’s basketball camps. You could just tell he loved the game.

“The one thing that sets Ayden apart is that he’s just worked so hard. He’s always shooting and always working on his game.”

Zikmund, who’s a junior, scored an area-high 19.9 points per game, shooting 45% from the field, 74% from the free throw line, 57% from inside the arc and 34% from 3-point range. He also was good for 5.7 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals.

As the focal point of the Bison’s team this season that reached the state tournament for the first time since 1947, Zikmund has been named captain of the All-Heartland Super Squad boys basketball team.

The other four boys on the first team squad are Doniphan-Trumbull’s Jack Poppe, Wood River’s Caleb Paulk, Nebraska Christian’s Gabe Langemeier and Aurora’s Carsen Staehr.

Zikmund made more and took more shots than any area player this season. That usage rate gets the opposing defenses attention.

“Every team, their No. 1 thing is trying to slow him down or stop him. It opens up things for other guys,” Blase said. “I think the one thing that has happened since they’ve been face guarding him for so long and guarding him so hard is that other guys have gotten better around him. …If we’re one dimensional, and it’s only Ayden, and they stop him, we’re not going to win. …

“The thing about Ayden is he doesn’t care about his stats or anything like that. He just wants to win games.”

Blase said that when he was a freshman, Central City had other players as the star of the show, so Zikmund would primarily get his points from the 3-point line. That’s not the case anymore.

“He’s not just a catch and shoot guy or just a 3-point shooter,” Blase said. “He can do it in all three phases. He can shoot it. He can drive it. He gets to the free throw line and finishes really well. That’s a testament as to how hard he’s worked on his game and not being one dimensional as just a shooter.”

Zikmund isn’t just an offensive player, either. Blase said he’s worked hard at improving on the other end of the court.

“Earlier in his career, I’m not saying he was a bad defender, but he got a lot of silly fouls and stuff like that,” Blase said. “He was hardly in foul trouble at all this year. Sometimes, he would switch with Ashton Gragg who was one of our best defenders, and he would guard their best guy. He’s long, and he has a good feel for getting in passing lanes and jumping in passing lanes and getting steals. …Very smart defensively, and he has good lateral movement, so he can stay in front of guys.”

It wasn’t exactly an easy road for Central City this season to get back to state. The Bison had three losses to Class C-2 teams, including two to Doniphan-Trumbull, which beat them in their conference championship game. Yet, Blase said Zikmund stayed consistent throughout.

“He doesn’t take any plays off or practices off,” Blase said. “He’s gone through a couple of games where he didn’t shoot the ball very well, and he’s very hard on himself. I thought early, he got over that and the mental part of having a bad game or missing a few shots. He matured a lot this year in that aspect because he’s a leader, and he has to.”

Central City made the state tournament by defeating Wayne in their district final game. Blase said after the game, he watched a “cool” moment happen between Zikmund and some fans.

“Ayden was the last person to get up on the ladder and cut the next down,” Blase said. “He gets off the ladder, and there’s probably about 17 little kids from second grade up to eighth grade swarming him. You could just see him giving them all high fives and talking to them.

“I thought that was a really cool moment because he could have gone anywhere after that because a lot of things were going on. He stopped for three or four minutes just to talk to those kids and give them a high-five. That kind of got me emotional just because of how special he is.”

Central City played Ogallala at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln in the first round of the state tournament and ultimately lost 67-46. Nonetheless, Zikmund said playing there was a “sweet” feeling.

“Walking in there, I was talking to my friend and was like ‘dang, this is what we’ve been dreaming about since like fifth-grade” because we had been playing together since then,” Zikmund said. “Central City hasn’t really been known for basketball. It was sweet to flip that and hopefully keep the Central City program in the upward trend.”

Zikmund’s dream is to play college basketball. He doesn’t have any offers yet but playing on his AAU team ETG Midwest with several Class A players has helped several college teams become aware of who he is.

“In the summer, the intensity and athleticism is boosted up a notch,” Zikmund said. “Not to knock down Class C-1 basketball but playing against top dudes in the nation, it’s a lot different. Taking that intensity and trying to help my teammates at Central City get better helps a lot with that leadership role.”

Even on a team with seven seniors, Blase said Zikmund was Central City’s leader this year. He’ll look to continue that next year as he takes on a new role of mentoring the underclassmen as a senior.

“Those younger guys are always competing against us at practice, so they’ve been getting better along the road, but they are definitely going to have to step up,” Zikmund said. “They’ll be ready. They all play a lot of basketball in the summer. In the summer, we’ll work hard and get ready for the season by using the knowledge we’ve gained over the last few years by being in those big games and hopefully being able to step up big in those types of situations.”

Blase said Zikmund’s character is what really stands out to him.

“He holds his teammates accountable, and they respond to him,” Blase said. “Ayden’s going to keep doing that next year when he’s a senior, and the kids that are under him already respond to him and will be ready to go, which is exciting because they have a lot of talent, and he’s going to be a really good leader for those kids. Ayden is just a really good role model for everybody in our program. My son who’s in sixth grade looks up to him like a brother. He’s just so nice to everybody. He’s a great kid.”