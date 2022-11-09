Central Valley wants to continue playoff run

One more week.

Ever since the Class D-2 playoffs started, that’s been the motto for the Central Valley football team.

And it has worked as the No. 7 Cougars have grabbed three wins during the playoffs, including a 42-20 win over No. 2 BDS Friday.

Central Valley coach Chip Bartos said the wins give the Cougars a chance to keep being together during the season as they enjoy competing for each other. The Cougars will continue their playoff run in the state semifinals to take on No. 1 Howells-Dodge at 7 p.m. Friday in Howells.

“Every win we get in the playoffs, we get the chance to be together as a team for one more week,” Bartos said. “If we win this week, we get another chance. That’s really driven us because we really don’t want this ride to end. We don’t want to give up on what has been an amazing season.

“They get on each other. There’s been some tough days and not so great ones. It’s been a fun thing to be around from the freshmen to the seniors that we have. They love each other’s company.”

Bartos said there are many reasons why the Cougars are still playing in the playoffs.

“We’ve been able to stay healthy which is always key. But they’ve been able to improve each week and that’s been the maturity of the kids,” he said. “The senior leadership has come a long way. Our discipline has been big as we’ve been focusing on the fundamentals, little details and all that. The kids have really bought into that.”

The Cougars have relied on the play of Zander Wolf and Dierks Nekoliczak during the season. Wolf has 227 carries for 1,882 yards with 39 touchdowns, while Nekoliczak is 54-of-91 for 1,002 yards with 19 touchdowns, along with five receptions for 61 yards with two touchdowns.

Bartos said Nekoliczak has done a good job of orchestrating the option style offense of who to give the ball and when to throw. He also said Wolf is not getting the yardage without the help of the offensive linemen up front.

“The option play gives a chance for big plays with either the run or through the air as Dierks has done a good job of finding the open receiver and gives us a chance to find tempo. He manages the game really well.

“For Zander, all it takes is for Dierks to pull the ball on our reads. That does enough to slow the defense and give Zander the ability to find a crease and burst for a big one. The line has done a great job of establishing their blocks to help our backs out.”

The Cougars are taking on a Howells-Dodge team that has scored over 50 points in eight of its games this season.

Lance Brester leads the Jaguars with 184 carries for 1,935 yards with 36 touchdowns on the season.

Bartos said longtime HD coach Mike Speirs has another good team. Spiers coached Howells to state championships from 2000-05 and 2008-10 and helped the Jaguars to their first state title as a co-op last year.

“It always seems like Mike is always able to reload, especially in the 8-man game. He’s got a great sound, disciplined, physical football team that doesn’t turnover the ball. They don’t put their offense in any bad situations,” Bartos said. “Their defense swarms to the ball and makes plays.

“For us to be successful, we can’t give up the big plays. If they have a 10 or 12-play drive to score a touchdown, I’ll be OK with that. Those short-play drives will be very hard to come back from. We’ll need to have multiple guys around the ball at all times.”

The forecast for kickoff in Howells calls for low-20s with winds coming from the northwest about 10-15 miles per hour.

Bartos said a key will be the Cougars going and being aggressive in trying to make a game-changing play, whether it's on offense or defense and try not to put themselves in bad situations as well.

“We’ll need to put ourselves in a position where we don’t need to make risky decisions with the ball,” Bartos said. “We’ll need to put them in a position where we can force a turnover. We gotta earn that turnover somehow. We’re really harping on that.”

But Bartos said no matter what happens, he’s happy with what the Cougars have done in making the state semifinals, especially with it being his first year as the head coach for Central Valley.

“All the credit goes to the kids for their efforts throughout the course of the season,” he said. “They’ve put in the work and have really bought in with a new coach, a new philosophy, and a new mindset and they took it and ran with it. They’ve earned everything they’ve accomplished up to this point and I hope they can accomplish more this season.

“And the thing is, the kids don’t care who Howells-Dodge is, just like they didn’t care who BDS is. There will be no intimidation factor with these kids. They’ll be ready to play when Friday gets here.”