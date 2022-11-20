Centura Boosters Youth Basketball Tournament

The ninth annual Loup River Shootout will take place on Saturday, Feb 18 for boys and Sunday, Feb. 19 for girls grades 4th-8th. Three game guaranteed. All three games are played on the same day. Games are played at Centura School, 201 N. Hwy. 11, Cairo, NE.

Players must play in their grade classification EXCEPT younger players can compete in older divisions. Players can only play on one team.

We may combine grade levels to complete brackets. We make every effort to place comparable teams in each division. Please be honest when rating your team. We will use your rating to make each bracket as competitive as possible.

Medals awarded to the top two teams in each bracket. Tie Breaker rules are as follows: 1. Head-to-Head, 2. Points allowed, 3. Points scored, 4. Coin Flip.

Two coaches will be admitted for free. Wristbands will be available at the admission table. On site concessions and meals will be available. No outside food or drink allowed.

Priority is given according to the date PAYMENT is received. If we reach the maximum number of teams we can accommodate, the teams that have provided payment first will have priority. We will promptly notify the teams we cannot accommodate, and those payments will be returned.

Game Rules

Teams must be ready to play at least 30 minutes prior to the scheduled game time. Pregame warm-up will be 5 minutes and half time will be 3 minutes.

Games will consist of two 16-minute halves with a running clock. The clock will stop only during timeouts, injuries and the last 2 minutes of the second half. The clock will not stop if one team is leading by 15 or more points.

Fouls will be tracked but only shooting fouls will be shot in the first half. In the second half normal high school rules will apply after 7 (Bonus) and 10 team fouls (Double Bonus). Each team is allowed 2 timeouts per half and 1 timeout in overtime. Timeouts are one minute in length.

Overtime will be two minutes in length. The clock will stop the last minute of overtime. Double overtime will be sudden death. The first team to score 2 points in double overtime wins. If neither team scores two points, a team ahead by one point at the end of sudden death is the winner. If sudden death ends in a tie, then each of the ten players on the floor will shoot one free throw. The team making the most free throws is the winner.

4th and 5th grade cannot full court press EXCEPT a trailing team may full court press the last minute of the game. Otherwise, defense may pick up at half court. 6th, 7th and 8th grades may full court press to a 15 point lead.

For more information or for registration forms please call Mark Johnson at 308-379-5967 or email CenturaBoosters@gmail.com. Forms can also be downloaded off the Centura website.