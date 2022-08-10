Centura/Central Valley building belief

It’s a new season for Centura/Central Valley softball, and they’re building up from the ground.

Luckily, they’ll have a familiar face along the way.

The Diamonds have a new coach in Kirk Chelewski, but he’s not new to them. Chelewski said he’s coached nearly 85% of the girls on the team at various levels of youth softball, so he’s excited to take that next step.

“I’m pretty familiar with all of them, so it’s an exciting challenge on a new level to get to do this with the girls I’ve been doing it with for a long time,” Chelewski said. “It’s fun to get to finish it out with the seniors on the high school level.”

One of the leaders on the team is his daughter, Lakota, who batted .311 last season as the first baseman. She said having her dad coach is taking a little getting used to but believes it will help in the long run.

“It’s weird, but it pushes me because he’s the person who has made me as good as I am,” Lakota said. “It’s all thanks to him.”

Last year’s CCV team ended the year with a 9-20 record. Lakota said team cohesiveness was one of the main reasons and that it’s improved throughout the summer and the first few days of camp.

“Way more positivity than there has been and just way more fun in the dugout,” Lakota said.

Kirk agreed, saying that he likes what he’s seen so far.

“The effort and the attitude has been there for the girls,” Kirk said.

Two other players Kirk is looking to count on this year are Paige Crawford and Alaina Suntych. Crawford plays catcher and led the team in hits last year with 29, while Suntych looks to be a force on defense at second base.

Last season’s top Class C area team was Hastings’ St. Cecilia and the Hawkettes are in Class C, District 8 Tournament with CCV, Ord and St. Paul.

Kirk said competing in the top of the division means two things, self-confidence and not allowing small mistakes to turn into bigger problems.

It may take awhile to turn the ship around or it may not. Either way, Kirk is set on making sure his team plays the game the right way.

“I’m trying to change everything on this high school level as far as their beliefs,” Kirk said. “I came up with the acronym C.P.R. because I thought the program needed a little CPR in it. It stands for culture, program and respect.

“We’re starting at square one with the program at this level. We’ve been building it from before but just trying to get all the girls on the same page and understand that our culture and program is special to me as a head coach and to respect each other, the other team, players, coaches, umpires and the game itself.”

The Diamonds will host a triangular with Minden and Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend to open their season on Aug. 18.