CAIRO — Grit.

Parents along the bottom row of the Centura girls fan section could be seen holding signs that spelled the word out.

The Centurions showed a whole lot of grit early on in the Class D-1, District 2 final victory Friday night.

The No. 2-seed and No. 1 rated (Omaha World-Herald) Centura used a combination of a 2-2-1 press and a 2-3 zone defense to limit what Nebraska Christian could do. Over the last 4:57 of the first quarter, the Centurions closed the quarter on an 11-4 run to end the stanza up 16-9.

Centura started the second quarter on a 5-0 run and ended the first half up 30-17. Up double digits midway through the third quarter, a Centura boy crowd-surfed the student section as the Centurions began pulling away . From that point on, the game never was in doubt as the Centurions cruised to a 61-32 win to reach the girls state tournament for the first time since 2011.

“We had four days of practice which you don’t get, ever,” Centura coach Laethion Brown said. “We watched a ton of film as a coaching staff to figure out which defensive system we needed to implement and focus on this week. …We didn’t do a good job of stopping 11 (Reghan Flynn). She played her heart out. That was phenomenal. I figured if we could do these things, we’d find a way to win.

“We expected to see more 1-3-1 than we did tonight. They pulled it off when we started hitting a couple of shots, but we’re a pretty good man offense as well. The four days of practice, we prepped our tails off, and we carried it into the game. You come into an atmosphere like that, you’re worried that maybe you’re a little tight or the moment’s too big, but I really do feel that last week and our conference tournament prepared us for game’s like that.”

Sydney Davis led Centura (23-3) with 21 points, while Kyra Wooden added in another 19. Nebraska Christian coach Erin Mankin talked about the challenge the point guard and forward posed to the Eagles.

“Centura is such a great team,” she said. “We knew 14 (Sydney Davis) and 1 (Kyra Wooden) were great players. We tried a 1-3-1. They just hit so many 3’s that we couldn’t stop that, so we went man. They’re just lobbing over our girls. Our girls tried super hard. It just wasn’t our night.”

The Centurions hit three 3-pointers in the first half, one by Wooden, Kailey Coghlan and Katie Hadenfeldt.

Senior Reghan Flynn scored 21 points to pace Nebraska Christian (18-7), including 14 in the first half. Four other Eagles combined for the other 11 points they scored

“Our offense is usually created by our defense,” Mankin said. “When we weren’t able to get any offense off of our press, it was really hard to get anything going. A lot of our girls would rather just play defense so to try to get them to shoot the ball and attack was hard tonight.”

The Eagles season comes to a close with the loss, and they will graduate four girls.

“It’s a special team,” Mankin said. “It’s a special group of girls that came together. It was so loud tonight that I couldn’t really coach, so we just had to rely that they would come out and play together. They put their whole hearts out there. Just a group of special girls, so I’m really thankful for them.”

On the other side, Centura will likely be one of the top seed’s in the girls state tournament in Lincoln. After finishing below a .500 record last year, Brown said the feeling he had post game was ‘surreal’.

“We were 11-12 last year with basically the same team,” he said. “We added a girl who transferred in and lost a senior last year who scored a few points a game. The flip in their mindset and commitment to each other has been outstanding. That’s the difference because it’s not really a different team than last year. It’s the same group of girls. We knew we had the potential to do it. People probably thought we were crazy when we told them, but we did and here we are.”

Centura 61, Nebraska Christian 32

Nebraska Christian; 9; 8; 10; 5-32

Centura; 16; 14; 12; 19-61

NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN

Gracie Boersen 1-7 0-1 2, Taytum Perdew 0-1 0-0 0, Gracie Hackel 0-7 2-2 2, Amanda Needham 0-2 0-1 0, Reghan Flynn 7-21 4-5 21, Hope Seip 0-2 0-2 0, Sheridan Falk 2-7 1-2 6, Maryiah Wheeler 0-4 1-2 1.

CENTURA

Kailey Coghlan 1-1 0-0 3, Kyra Wooden 6-8 6-8 19, Hope McDonald 0-1 0-0 0, Katie Hadenfeldt 1-2 0-0 3, Ella Rasmussen 1-2 0-0 2, Taya Christensen 3-9 0-0 6, Sydney Davis 6-17 9-11 21, Paige Crawford 0-2 0-0 0, Carlie Sokol 0-0 2-2 2, Lakota Chilewski 2-2 1-2 5.