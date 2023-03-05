After last year’s below .500 season, even a few people inside of Centura’s school district had doubts on how good the girls basketball team would be this season, coach Laethion Brown said earlier this year.

However, Brown said they team has known for a while how good they could be.

“We knew we were going to be special this summer,” he said. “I can’t tell you that I thought we would be 26-2, but we knew we would be a good basketball team. We knew that because of the way our season ended last year. Losing in subdistricts when we probably should have won the game, it was an ugly effort. The girls weren’t on the same page and weren’t playing for or with each other.

“We flipped it and had our postseason meetings and hit it hard in June. The whole environment around the team has changed. The seniors realized it was their last opportunity to do anything. Instead of playing as individuals, they started to learn how to play together as a team. We won basically every time. …We knew as a coaching staff that we had something to work with coming into the season.”

With a D-1 state tournament bracket that featured Hastings St. Cecilia, a team who won Class C-2 three times in the last four years, as well as returning state tournament qualifiers in Hartington Cedar Catholic and Elmwood-Murdock, it wasn’t an easy road for Centura.

But Brown said that the team’s buy-in into believing they could truly contend for the state title was created before the tournament was even set with their subdistrict final win over Ravenna.

“If you go to our subdistrict final game, to some people, they would say that it was meaningless,” he said. “But I felt for our girls that if we found a way to win that game and get the monkey off our back, the amount of momentum we would be rolling with into the next week would be huge. If you lose that game, it’s a hard sell. They won that game and played phenomenally.

“We got that win, and it started to steamroll some things. You go into four days of practice and you get to prep and get yourself ready for that district final but also get ready for the state tournament. …We had four great days of practice. The effort and focus was there. Then we played Nebraska Christian and to win the way we did and control the whole game, it built confidence.”

Despite Centura’s historical success in girls basketball with two state runner-up finishes in 2000 and 2001, it was the first time they’ve been to the state basketball tournament since 2011. That contributed to some nerves at various times throughout the tournament.

“When we played Elgin Public/Pope John in the first game, there were a little jitters because you’ve never been in that environment before. In the semifinal game, I felt like we were a lot calmer. …And then obviously in the championship game starting 0 for 8 from the free throw line, I’m not going to be very happy. That right there can be attributed to nerves. …We had to find something defensively to get the confidence going and exhale a little bit and convert. I think they went 17 of 19 down the stretch.”

In their semifinal and championship games, Centura battled back from deficits of eight and 15, respectively. Brown said their perseverance can be attributed to their other wins this season.

“When you win that many games, you expect to win,” he said. “That was quite clearly an expectation for us in December and moving forward. When it’s an expectation thing, you never think you’re out. You keep fighting. We have great talks at halftime and make adjustments as a coaching staff. They buy into it and execute flawlessly sometimes, and it works. Thankfully, we made a quick adjustment in the state championship game before halftime.”

The seniors on Centura’s team, Sydney Davis, Taya Christensen, Paige Crawford, Lakota Chilewski and Haley Helllwege, are the first group Brown has coached all four years.

“They mean the world to me,” he said. “They all added their own little flair to the team.

Every player on Centura’s team had their own role, from those who got heavy minutes to those that hardly saw the court.

Davis captured all of the school records in blocks and will finish with around 900 career points, Brown said. She averaged 15.1 points per game and 6.5 rebounds heading into the state tournament.

Brown said Christensen was one of their most consistent players scoring wise and her ability to pass stood out to him. She’ll finish around 600 career points. Junior Kyra Wooden stepped up her play and provided another viable scoring option late in the season. Wooden holds the school record for charges taken in a game and has a chance to break 1,000 career points next season.

Crawford started both her junior year and senior year and was tasked with faceguard St. Cecilia’s Avery Kisisnger for two and a half quarters on Saturday. And Chelewski provided a spark off the bench in Centura’s first round game against Elgin Public/Pope John, scoring eight points and ending their scoring drought.

Brown said everyone excelling in their roles is credited to some blunt conversations before and throughout the season.

“We talk about those things pretty openly and honestly,” he said. “Sometimes, kids and parents don’t want to hear those hard truths. I don’t want to sugarcoat anything. …Winning helps create that buy in.

Centura broke the school record for most wins in a season with 26. With their first girls basketball championship in school history, Brown said his top moment was just seeing the happiness of everyone associated with the program after the championship victory.

“There’s six classes, so there’s only six teams that get to end their season with a win,” he said. “Obviously, they have the third and fourth place games. You play it and want to win it obviously because you’re a competitor but only six teams get to take that state championship trophy home. It’s new territory for me because every time you end a season, your momentum feels capped because you’re done and lost 99% of the time.

“That’s always a tearful moment. You’re hugging kids. They’re career is over, and they’re bawling. Not that they didn’t cry but to win it this way and as a coach to walk out of there to smiles and joy and elation, that right there was probably the coolest thing for me. My whole basketball career and coaching career has always ended in a loss. To take that trophy home and see our community come out and to be able to see kids smile when the season is over was a little bit different.”