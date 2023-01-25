Centura girls rolling into highly anticipated matchup

Centura girls basketball coach Laethion Brown said he’s ‘more than pleased’ with how the basketball season has gone so far, as the Centurions have a 15-1 record and are rated as the No. 3 team in Class D-1 in the Omaha World-Herald.

In fact, he gave credit to the ‘basketball Gods’ for being in their favor to start the year.

“We knew we were growing as a team from last year to this year,” Brown said. “We were successful in our summertime stuff and had an increase in girls playing club ball too. All of the signs and indicators were pointing to success, but if I told you before I thought we’d be sitting here at 15-1, I’d probably be lying to you. Obviously, an extremely special group of girls and just a special start.”

In one of their biggest wins of the season, Centura defeated now C-1 No. 10 Grand Island Central Catholic 38-35. The Crusaders were without one of their top players, Lucy Ghaifan, but Centura didn’t know about it until just a half hour before tip-off.

“We spent two days of practice before completely focused on stopping Lucy, so everything we did was geared toward that and to limit possessions and take her away,” Brown said. “We show up, and she doesn’t play so thirty minutes before the game, we have to tell the girls that the game plan is out of the window, and that they’re going to do this, this and this and try to get them to adjust. They did a decent job of that.”

On Friday, Centura faces another difficult test and this time against a familiar opponent: Lou-Platte conference rival D-1 No. 4 Ravenna.

“We’re the ones that have to prove ourselves,” Brown said. “Ravenna has been the tried and true and has been the blue-blood for a while. We haven’t knocked them off. Last year, they shot like 75% from three on us and buried us. The years before that, it was usually like a three or seven point game where we missed a couple possessions. We haven’t had the perimeter shooting they’ve had or the size.

“If there’s any year to get it done, it’s this year. We hope to get it done Friday. We will probably see them again in conference and in subdistrict play. The message I’ve been telling the girls that they have to understand and believe is we are the ones that have to go and prove ourselves. They’re the ones that have already done it. They’ve already been a 20-plus win team two or three times in their careers. They’ve beat us. The pressure is on us, and we have to go and take care of business.”

Centura, who dropped down to D-1 this season, still plays quite a few C-1 and C-2 teams. Brown said the difficult schedule helps them, and that Ravenna is right there with those teams.

“Funny enough, we play a lot of C-1 and C-2, and I think the best team on our schedule is Gothenburg but right there with them is Ravenna. Ravenna is D-1, and they’re in our conference and in our subdistrict. We beat Centennial by three, and they’re a solid team that plays a tough schedule, and we beat GICC in a tight one. In our jamboree, we beat Nebraska Christian by 10. …We’ve had some knockdown dragout that are going to help us, and we seem to have another one this Friday.”

The Centurions lone loss this season was on the road at Gothenburg, which won 69-36.

Offensively, Brown said that what he tells the players, that they ‘love layups, like 3-pointers and need free throws,’ would summarize their philosophy.

On defense, Brown said they play primarily a denial man-to-man, but with all starters returning from last year’s team, they play multiple defenses a game and can play combo defenses.

“It’s everything,” he said about having continuity. “From procedural things like getting on the bus and making sure equipment is ready to things we do as a team like team bonding stuff, eating and film stuff and then practices. I can’t stress how much easier it is to run a practice when they already know the drill and you don’t have to teach it to everybody over and over again. They lead and get the younger girls involved.

Sydney Davis leads the Centurions by averaging 16.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.3 blocks. On Tuesday’s 57-34 win over St. Paul, she set the school record with 233 career blocks.

Brown said it’s been a blast and a challenge to coach Davis, a UNK volleyball and track recruit.

“Her and I have a really close relationship,” he said. “We’ve had umpteen heart-to-heart conversations. I first came here when she was a freshman. She was a stick and volleyball was her favorite sport. Her freshman year, she scored 32 points but had 23 blocks. She played and did some good things but basketball wasn’t her favorite sport.

“Slowly, you could see things start to change. That girl along with several others drove to the gym, or they drove her. There’s times in the summer where they’ll be there until 10 or 10:30 at night just shooting. She obviously has the physical factors and has grown into those, but she has put a ton of work into developing her game.”

With just a couple of weeks until the start of postseason play, Brown said they’re still taking things one game at a time but that without a doubt, making the state tournament for the first time since 2011 is on their minds.

“This Friday, we expect to go compete and give it our best effort and see what the basketball Gods shake out for us,” he said. “But at this point in time at 15-1, I’d be lying to you if making the state tournament wasn’t a focus of ours or something we talked about. That’s absolutely what we’re competing for and where we want to go.”

All-Area Girls Basketball Leaders

To see the area leaders for girls basketball, go to theindependent.com.