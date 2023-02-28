For the first time since 2011, the Centura girls basketball team is headed to Lincoln.

Counting Centura, Ravenna, Hastings St. Cecilia and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, half of the Class D-1 girls state tournament bracket is from Central Nebraska.

Centura coach Laethion Brown said they’re similar in attitudes and values and for the Centurions, that includes being celebrities until the end of the week.

“You think about the typical girl who plays at a smaller school,” Brown said. “They’re playing all of the sports. They’re usually pretty tough and resilient most of the time. They want to win. …It’s kind of all we got. The community comes out and you bring them together. That kind of scene and momentum paints the pictures for these girls.

“Right now, for a short period of time, they’re community rockstars. They’ve earned the right to be that. You can attribute a lot of local teams being there for the same reason. They play for themselves, their teammates and their community, and they take so much pride into it. It’s been a blessing.”

Last season, Centura finished just below .500 with an 11-12 record. However, they came back and had a winning summer and regular season. Brown said credit goes to the players for helping him and his staff in Scott Korinek and Ashlyn Roth coach them the way they wanted.

“We always do postseason closeout meetings with all of them,” he said. “Us three coaches try to get a different set of girls every year. They answer some questionnaires, and they give us feedback. We want the program to grow and give them some ownership, so they gave us coaches some feedback. Some of it was they wanted us to be meaner and be tougher and continue to raise the standards. We took that feedback to heart as coaches and kind of laid the hammer down right away.

“They kind of opened the book and started writing and here we are.”

Despite moving down to D-1, No. 1 Centura (23-3) didn’t change schedules. With quality opponents throughout the year, Brown said those other teams helped form Centura into who they are.

“We’ve played Ravenna three times now,” he said. “If you say we’re not battle tested, you’re wrong because we played the state-rated No. 1 team three times and beat them once. We played another state-rated team in S-E-M. We played state-rated teams in C-1 and C-2. We beat Cross County who is a state tournament team. We got to compete and got our tails whipped a little by Gothenburg. All of those games and losses stacked up to build a team that can not only handle the big moments and situations but kind of thrive and be excited to play within them.”

Being new to the state tournament, Brown said the Centurions are excited to play on the big stage. However, they’ve been reinforcing the idea to the players that nothing has really changed.

“You get all of these parents asking ‘how do you get them prepared for Devaney?’ With these girls, I think it’s what we sell to them,” Brown said. “We tell them there’s two hoops, two nets and a basketball with two teams. We’re still playing basketball. There’s no excuse. You’re playing a game you love and worked for all year. Just show up and compete.”

As the No. 2 seed, Centura will be taking on No. 7 seed and No. 6 rated Elgin Public/Pope John (22-4). Brown said they expect to see an extended 2-3 zone and 2-2-1 press. The Wolfpack are led by Keyera Eisenhauer who scores 12 points per game.

If Centura wins, they would play the winner of Hartington Cedar Catholic and Johnson-Brock in the semifinals.

The Centurions senior class is the first group Brown has coached all four years. They’re led by senior Sydney Davis, who scores 15.3 ppg. Junior Kyra Wooden puts up another 10.3 and senior Taya Christensen adds 8.7 more. Brown said he plays eight to nine girls and the overall team chemistry has helped them get to where they are.

“They’ve really made it a mission,” he said. “I don’t know if volleyball and not making it to the tournament pushed that further, but you could feel it when they played on Friday that there was no way they were going to let that moment slip away from them. I think they just made the conscious decision to play together.”

Brown said he thinks Centura is peaking at the right time. To get what would be their first state title in school history, he said they’ve just got to embrace the stage and finish strong.

“We’ve been playing really well down the stretch,” he said. “You have to keep playing together, and you have a little bit of luck sprinkled in there. You don’t get to 23-3 without the ball bouncing your way every once in a while. We have to do really well defensively and be focused and communicate all of the time on the floor. We got to stay focused on the task at hand.

“We’ve earned the right to get to this stage so step on the stage and perform. This is a special opportunity. You don’t get them that many times in your life. Most kids who put on a jersey will never get that opportunity. They’re playing for themselves and their community and for the girls that played before them that didn’t get the opportunity to do it.”