LINCOLN — In the first quarter of the game especially, both the Centura and Elgin Public/Pope John girls looked like teams that haven’t been to the state basketball tournament recently.

At the end of the first quarter, the No. 2 seed and No. 1 rated Centura was ahead 7-4 and at the end of the first, 16-8.

But the Centurions didn’t need their offense to be flowing to get the win on Wednesday evening, capturing a 45-27 win to advance to Friday’s Class D-1 state semifinal.

Centura coach Laethion Brown said that sometimes, their offense comes from their defense as it did in this game.

“We were 1-11 going to half from three which is not good,” Brown said. “We didn’t really shoot very many in the second half. We missed a lot of easy bunnies that we don’t usually miss but when you haven’t been on this stage and haven’t been here, there’s emotion everywhere. I told them the game doesn’t change. The rim is still 10 feet tall. The ball still says 28.5. There’s still a basketball floor. That’s not an excuse.

“We preach that standard of effort. If you’re going to play on the varsity floor, I have to have that standard of effort because I can coach with that. If the effort waivers, game planning becomes really hard because I create this game plan in my head, if you give me 50%, we’re going to struggle. But as you saw. Basically every human being that was on the floor tonight gave me everything they had out there.”

Taya Christensen typically was running the point of the Centurions 1-2-2 press, with Kyra Wooden, Paige Crawford and Sydney Davis both being active in it. Centura, which won its first state tournament game since 2002, forced 36 turnovers in the game

“It’s hard to see kids when you play that 1-2-2 because it’s not as aggressive as when you play the trapping early press,” Brown said. “You’re telling them, you’re breaking these guys down. They have to lengthen their possession and stay focused for longer. If you believe in it for 32 minutes and do it, it pays off. All of the sudden you go on a 6-0 run and that’s the knockout blow.”

Davis finished with 13 points to lead Centura (24-3). Despite leading the team in scoring, she struggled to stay out of foul trouble in the game, picking up her second foul with 3:38 left in the first quarter and her fourth foul with around seven minutes left in the game.

Lakota Chilewski came off the bench in place of Davis and gave Centura ‘big minutes,’ Brown said. Chilewski finished the game with eight points.

“I’ve been in foul trouble obviously a lot before,” Davis said. “I knew getting two fouls right away that I could trust my teammates to carry the weight and do all that and score the points we needed to, so when I get back in, we can all collectively keep working together and score buckets.”

Keyera Eisenhauer led EPPJ (22-5) with nine points.

The Wolfpack employed a 2-3 zone defense throughout the game that slowed down the Centurions. Brown said they’ll look to do a better job against the zone if they see it on Friday. Centura plays at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

“We need to move the ball a little bit better against the zone. We get the ball to the first side of the floor, and we want to dribble attack with no purpose or rhyme or reason. We need to facilitate some more low post touches, and then we need to convert those low post touches. We did get them down to Syd. We just got a little soft at the finish. We’re going to try to do that. “

Centura 45, Elgin Public/Pope John 27

EPPJ; 4; 4; 9; 10-27

Centura; 7; 9; 10; 19-45

ELGIN PUBLIC/POPE JOHN

Taylynne Charf 0-2 2-4 2, Ashlynne Charf 3-8 0-1 6, Skyler Meis 0-3 0-2 0, Brenna Martinsen 0-0 2-4 2, Kate Furstenau 1-10 2-2 4, Keyera Eisenhauer 2-7 4-4 9, Maddie Kolm 2-5 0-0 4.

CENTURA

Kailey Coghlan 0-3 0-0 0, Kyra Wooden 2-8 2-3 7, Katie Hadenfeldt 0-1 0-0 0, Taya Christensen 5-12 1-4 11, Sydney Davis 4-11 5-8 13, Jenna Fanta 1-1 0-0 2, Paige Crawford 2-4 0-2 4, Lakota Chilewski 4-8 0-0 8.