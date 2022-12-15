Centura holds off Grand Island Central Catholic

Thursday night’s play on the court resembled an old-fashioned slugfest.

Loose balls, fouls and physicality was the name of the game. It almost cost Centura when Sydney Davis, their leading scorer heading into the game, fouled out with 3:15 to go in the fourth quarter.

However, the Centurions hung on and used a Grand Island Central Catholic turnover with 1:02 to go to take the lead 36-35. Centura went 1-for-4 from the free throw line the rest of the way, but it didn’t matter.

GICC didn’t score again and Centura walked off the court with a 38-35 victory.

For GICC coach Kevin Mayfield, the difference in the outcome was at the charity stripe where the Crusaders were 9-of-22.

“The big difference was free throws,” he said. “I’m not exactly sure what their free throw percentage was but obviously it was much better than us. We were 9-of-22 and when you’re in a one or two point game, that’s what’s going to beat you. The girls gave a tremendous effort. We did a much better job rebounding than we have all year. Obviously, we were a little shorthanded and missing a couple of starters. We’ve got some girls who are sick this week but no excuses. You still have to play the game.”

Centura shot 5-for-11 from the free-throw line.

GICC was without Lucy Ghaifan, who averaged 15 points and nine rebounds a game coming into Thursday night.

“They were without one of their best players, and she’s the centerpiece to their offense,” Centura coach Laethion Brown said. “I guess we got a little lucky tonight that she wasn’t there but the rest of their team played phenomenal defense. They had great help on the drive that stifled us. We’re going to have to work on that in practice a little bit. We got out of system sometimes, and we got cold. They would collapse on us. We’d land on two feet and have jump balls.

“Props to our girls. We were without Sydney Davis for a lot of the night. She got in foul trouble and didn’t play as much as she normally does. She’s a huge piece. When she was out there in the third, we made a huge run. But the girls figured it out on the fly. Went to full court pressure on the fly and got a steal and put it in.”

The run Brown referenced was a 11-2 run coming out of halftime that included two three-pointers from Centura’s Kailey Coghlan. He credited his “cohesive unit” for not letting up despite not having Davis on the court in crunch time.

“They’ve played a ton of ball,” Brown said. “In the summer, we push them to play 30 games of basketball. We try to give them as many experiences as we can. …They know the expectation is regardless of who is on the floor, we find a way to win. An ugly win is still a win. The girls came together and did just enough to win without her, and that makes it fun. They’re so fun to coach because you don’t know who it’s going to be each and every night.”

Mayfield said that while they would have loved to have Ghaifan, but playing without their big center could help later on in the season. For example, he said GICC’s sophomore guards “definitely” look more confident handling the ball.

“Experience will help,” Mayfield said. “The Lincoln Lutheran game, we had 32 turnovers. We had too many tonight too, but I don’t think it was that many. We’re growing. It’s a process. By no means does one game define your season. Yes, it’s disappointing. Yes, we had chances to win it. But we have another big game tomorrow with Lincoln Christian, and we’re just going to keep moving on.”

Centura (7-0) was led by Coghlan who scored 11 points in the game. The Centurions host Ord on Saturday.

GICC (2-2) was led by Bryndal Moody and Kylie Gangwish who each scored nine points. As Mayfield said, undefeated Lincoln Christian comes to town Friday night.

Centura 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 35

Centura 7 10 13 8 - 38

GICC 8 9 8 10 - 35

CENTURA

Kailey Coghlan 4 0-0 11, Kyra Wooden 2 2-5 7, Hope McDonald 1 0-0 3, Taya Christensen 2 2-4 6, Sydney Davis 3 1-2 7, Lakota Chilewski 2 0-0 4.

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Hannah Gellatly 2 0-0 5, Avery O’Boyle 2 0-0 4, Carolyn Maser 3 2-7 8, Bryndal Moody 3 3-8 9, Kylie Gangwish 2 4-5 9.