Centura off to 7-1 start

The Centura volleyball team is off to a strong start to the 2022 season.

The Centurions are 7-1 on the season and are ranked No. 5 in Class C-2, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Their latest success came against Class C-1, No. 3 St. Paul in five sets on Tuesday.

Centura coach Shawn Koehn-Fairbanks said a reason for that start is the senior leadership. The Centurions have seven seniors this season. He also said everyone has done a great job in supporting each other.

“We knew coming in we would have a lot of good senior leadership. They provide a lot for our team,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “The girls have played well under pressure and played every point when we’ve been tested, especially last night.

“I’ve seen them when they are playing well, but I think last night was the first time I’ve seen them put it together collectively and fire at the same time. And I felt like our senior leaders really stepped up and I felt we had great team support from everyone. That helped pull us together.”

The Centurions have relied on the play of Sydney Davis. The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball and track and field recruit finished with a match-high 30 kills and six blocks against St. Paul.

Koehn-Fairbanks said he’s been impressed with what Davis has done for Centura.

“She just loves the game. What has helped her this year is that she knows what she is doing next year and that might have been a little stresser for her last year,” he said. “Having that decision made has made her play with a lot more freedom.

“I felt like she was turning the corner late last year and it’s carried over into this year. We’re proud of what she’s been doing for us as well.”

Kyra Wooden has also provided some big plays as the Centurion setter. She finished with 39 assists, but she helped Centura win some hustle plays in keeping many balls alive against St. Paul.

“She’s all heart and grit and the heartbeat of our team,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “She is the gamer to the max and never disappoints us. She has the ability to put our hitters in a really good position to hit the ball and get kills for us.”

Koehn-Fairbanks has also been impressed with the other players such as Taya Christensen, who added 13 kills against St. Paul, as well as Bri Rasmuseen, Hope McDonald and Carlie Sokol.

“Those kids have provided some key moments for us during the season and put a lot of trust in each other,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “Taya has been coming around and accepting her offensive responsibilities. She has provided some good production for us. Bri is a player you get everything out of. She shows up everyday, gives everything she has and it shows on the court. We can always count on that.

“Hope is a confident kid who wants everyone to have success on our team. It spreads and we never have to worry about her. And Carlie is a great role player to have. She played some JVs last night but also played some varsity last night and did a great job of carrying over the stuff she did on JV to the varsity match. When we need her in tough positions, especially serving, she has come through for us.”

While Koehn-Fairbanks said did want the Centurions to enjoy the win Tuesday, he wants them to turn their focus to the Gibbon Invite this upcoming Saturday. The Centurions will play Gibbon, Burwell and Southern Valley in the tournament.

“We got a lot of big games coming up,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “We have the Gibbon Invite this week and Burwell was a team that beat us at that tournament last year. We’ll need to prepare for them.”

“We need to be in control of what you can control and we don’t want them to worry at the end of the season. We have the ability to be in a really good position for the postseason. We really can’t waste chances, we need to take every game seriously, respect every opponent and prepare for everybody, regardless of the level. We’re doing a great job of playing consistently every night.”

All-Area volleyball leaders

The All-Area volleyball leaders are posted online at www.theindependent.com.

Coaches are asked to either update their statistics on maxpreps or send in their stats to marc.zavala@theindependent.com

SOFTBALL

Northwest hosts home softball tournament

The Northwest softball team is hosting their home tournament this Saturday.

The games are set to begin at 9 a.m. The championship game is set for 1 p.m.

Northwest Invite

Saturday

Game 1 — Northwest vs. Southern Valley, 9 a.m. (Field C)

Game 3 — Scottsbluff vs. Aurora, 9 a.m. (Field B)

Game 2 — Gothenburg vs. CCV, 9 a.m. (Field F)

Game 4 — NEN vs. Boone Central, 9 a.m. (Field E)

Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 10:45 a.m. (Field C)

Game 8 — Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 10:45 a.m. (Field B)

Game 6 — Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 10:45 a.m. (Field F)

Game 7 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10:45 a.m. (Field E)

Seventh-place — Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m. (Field E)

Fifth-place — Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 1 p.m. (Field F)

Third-place — Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 1 p.m. (Field B)

Championship — Game 5 winner. vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. (Field C)

Marc Zavala is a sports writer for The Independent.