CENTRAL CITY—While Friday night’s first Louplatte Conference girls semifinal went down to the last two seconds, Ravenna and Doniphan-Trumbull weren’t to be outdone in the night cap.

After trailing by as many as 16 points in the third quarter, Doniphan-Trumbull fought all the way back and sent the game to overtime tied 45-all.

With 30 seconds to go in overtime, Ravenna’s Morgyn Fiddelke went 1 for 2 at the free throw line to take a 53-52 lead. The Cardinals had an offensive possession to take the lead but instead turned it over and were forced to foul.

This time, the Bluejays’ Tori Sklenar stepped to the line and knocked home both free throws to give the team a 55-52 lead. The Cardinals got a clean look off at the buzzer to tie the game and send it to a second overtime, but it fell wide right and clanked off the rim as Ravenna held on to advance to the Louplatte Conference girls championship.

“We didn’t play very well,” Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby said. “I thought we played well in spurts. I think Doniphan-Trumbull did a really good job of getting to the rim, and we allowed multiple offensive rebounds. I think we were a little bit out of sorts offensively, but I have to give them credit because they gutted it out. They went and even when we got down in certain moments and in overtime, we got key steals and things we had to do to get the win.”

Ravenna was held with0ut a field goal in the third quarter. The only Bluejay points again came from Skelnar sinking two free throws.

Doniphan-Trumbull coach Emma Thede said the difference to her was Ravenna’s effectiveness at the charity strike, where they went 13 of 15.

“They hit a lot of free throws,” Thede said. “They are a very fundamentally sound team when they have the ball in their hands so putting them at the free throw line definitely puts us at a bit of a disadvantage. I’m so proud of the girls and how they continued to fight and push back.”

Ravenna originally obtained their lead in the second quarter by applying some full court pressure and being aggressive at the top of their half court defense to take a 32-21 lead at halftime.

Doniphan-Trumbull crashed the boards hard early on and didn’t let Ravenna post Sarah McKeon get going which led to the 16-all tie at the end of the first. Thede said posts McKeon and Claire Coulter were their focus defensively.

Kaleah Olson led the Cardinals (9-10) with 15 points. Sklenar led Ravenna (19-1) with 19 points. The Bluejays will take on Centura in Saturday’s championship game. The two teams met once this season and Ravenna won 53-40.

“They’re going to get out, and they’re going to try and pressure us,” Maulsby said about Centura. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to press us a little bit. We’re going to have to rebound, and we’re going to have to attack gaps a little better than we did tonight. It’s going to be a good game, and I expect we’ll get their best effort, and I expect they’ll get ours.”

Ravenna 55, Doniphan-Trumbull 52,OT

Ravenna; 16; 16; 11; 2; 10-55

Doniphan-Trumbull; 16; 5; 7; 17; 7-52

RAVENNA

Tori Sklenar 4-11 8-8 19, Aspyn Wick 3-5 0-1 7, Morgyn Fiddelke 3-7 3-4 12, Sarah McKeon 3-4 0-0 6, Kellie Hurtya 0-1 0-0, Claire Coulter 1-2 2-2 3-5 0-0 4, Kennedy Hurt 7.

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL

Addie Fay 3-9 2-2 10, Kaleah Olson 7-11 0-1 15, Logan Rainforth 0-2 0-0 0, Kayla Kennedy 2-3 0-0 4, Charlee Richter 4-15 2-3 10, Hannah Greathouse 3-10 3-3 9, Emily Shimmin 2-3 0-3 4.

Centura 48, Ord 46

As the beginning alluded to, the first game was just as competitive.

Trailing 33-25 just a few seconds into the third quarter, Centura came back and tied the game at 46-all against Ord with 1.5 seconds to go.

Senior leader Sydney Davis went to the line and without hesitation, sank both free throws which ended up being the game winning points in Centura’s 48-46 victory over Ord

“I don’t know how many adjustments we had to make in that game,” Centura coach Laethion Brown said. “It’s kind of a little bit of a blur. We got down eight at one point in the third quarter, and they didn’t stop believing one bit. They rode with one adjustment, and they executed them the best they could and found themselves in the W column tonight.”

On that last possession of the game that led to the free throws, Centura missed three or four different times but each time, found a way to get the ball back.

Ord coach Dexter Goodner said it came down to execution and who wanted it more.

“Credit to the Centura girls,” Goodner said. “They got like five rebounds on that last possession. That’s us needing to box out, and that’s them being ultra physical and getting to the basketball and wanting it. It’s a tough one to take for sure.”

The Centurions wanted to feature Davis tonight, Brown said, but Ord did a good job of taking her away. In the end, Brown said it just came down to being adaptable and having other players step up.

“We wanted to start with Davis in the low post tonight, and they did a good job of face guarding her and doubling down off of a non-shooter,” Brown said. “Didn’t hit some of those shots early, so it didn’t open up. When we brought Davis out to the perimeter, they face-guarded her. We valued the basketball tonight. We had a little longer possessions at times. We usually like to attack and get a bucket up early, but the girls were able to modify the game on the fly.

“Anytime you play someone the second time in conference, especially the Chanticleers, it’s going to be tough.”

Kyra Wooden led Centura (17-2) with 17 points. Makayla War led Ord (9-11) with 10 points.

Centura 48, Ord 46

Ord; 7; 23; 7; 9-46

Centura; 16; 9; 14; 9-48

ORD

Ali Miller 3-5 0-0 8, Morgan Holm, 0-4 0-0 0, Lexi Vancura 1-2 1-2 3, Claire Cargil 1-2 2-2 4, Maggie Fischer 3-3 1-2 8, Natalie Willaims 3-5 0-0 8, Marin Reilly 2-7 0-0 5, Makayla Wray 3-9 3-3 10.

CENTURA

Kailey Coghlan 0-2 0-0 0, Kyra Wooden 7-22 1-4 17, Katie Hadenfeldt 1-2 1-2 4, Ella Rasmussen 2-5 1-2 5, Taya Christensen 4-11 2-4 11, Sydney Davis 3-6 3-3 9, Paige Crawford 0-8 2-4 2.