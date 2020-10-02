Centura rolls past David City

CAIRO — Centura’s defense was too much for David City to handle Friday night as the Centurions won 42-13.

Holding David City to only 224 total yards all night. Centura Coach Bart Cron was pleased with the defensive output.

“We knew their quarterback is a great football player, he can throw well,” said Cron. “We just kept preaching to them the mentality of 12 men to the football, with our pursuit being that 12th man and rally to the ball to not allow for those addition yards.”

The strategy worked as David City eight running plays went for a loss on the night.

On offense, Centura (4-2) got the ball going on the ground with two Eli Wooden touchdowns, from 64 yards out, and the other from 14. They jumped out to an early first quarter lead 14-0.

The Centurions had only 60 yards rushing in the first half, all coming from Wooden.

David City (2-4) aired it out on a 60-yard strike from quarterback Dylan Vodicka to Jordan Kracl. The kick was good in cutting Centura’s lead to 13-7.

That would be the only points of the first half for the Scouts. It was an up hill battle the rest of the night for Davis City.