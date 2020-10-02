Centura rolls past David City

CAIRO — Centura’s defense was too much for David City to handle Friday night as the Centurions won 42-13.
Holding David City to only 224 total yards all night. Centura Coach Bart Cron was pleased with the defensive output.
“We knew their quarterback is a great football player, he can throw well,” said Cron. “We just kept preaching to them the mentality of 12 men to the football, with our pursuit being that 12th man and rally to the ball to not allow for those addition yards.”
The strategy worked as David City eight running plays went for a loss on the night.
On offense, Centura (4-2) got the ball going on the ground with two Eli Wooden touchdowns, from 64 yards out, and the other from 14. They jumped out to an early first quarter lead 14-0.
The Centurions had only 60 yards rushing in the first half, all coming from Wooden.
David City (2-4) aired it out on a 60-yard strike from quarterback Dylan Vodicka to Jordan Kracl. The kick was good in cutting Centura’s lead to 13-7.
That would be the only points of the first half for the Scouts. It was an up hill battle the rest of the night for Davis City.
Scouts coach was held to 87 passing yards total in the first half. David City coach Robert Evans said Centura did their homework.
“They did a nice job. They were well prepared,” he said.
Centura answered with a passing touchdown of their own from Wooden to Bryce Gorecki from 35 yards out with the extra point being good to make it 21-7
The Centurions scored two more times in the half on two touchdown passes from Wooden to Troy Rasmussen from 35, and 14 yards out. The latter coming with less than 30 second left in the half.
Both extra points were made and Centura lead at the break 28-7. Wooden passed for 209 yards total on the night.
Cron said Wooden is much improved as quarterback.
“He’s gotten a lot better as the years progressed reading coverages and reading and seeing what we want to do and dispersing the ball,” he said.
Rasmussen ended the night unofficially with 158 yards and three touchdowns.
Cron said the 6-3 junior is a big target out there on offense.
“He’s a great asset for us,” Cron said.
The second half wasn’t any better for David City as their they fumbled on their first drive. The ball was recovered by Centura’s Jack Sokol and taken in for six.
Cron told his guys the second half is a whole new ball game.
“I told the guys it is 0-0, and to not be complacent and coming out and finishing a full game,” he said. “You can’t take you foot off (the gas) when you have a team like that,” said Wooden.
The Scouts ended up with three fumbles on the night. Evans said they hurt themselves.
“We killed a couple drives with turnovers. If we didn’t have those and kept the drive alive, we could have put two or three more touchdowns up there,” said Evans.
David City put another one in the end zone in the fourth quarter with 43 seconds left Caden Denker ran it in from two yards out for his only score of the night.
Evans said he told his guys to keep on keeping on.
“Live is about adversity. We were dealt adversity this week and we just have to keep going,” Evans said.
Centura travels to Gibbon next Friday.
