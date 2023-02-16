RAVENNA — Centura used a dominant defensive performance to finally turn the tables.

Having lost their two previous matchups against No. 1-rated Ravenna this season, the No. 2 Centurions limited the Bluejays to 17.5% shooting from the floor and forced 25 turnovers to notch a 33-23 victory in Thursday night’s Class D-1, Subdistrict 9 final.

How good was Centura’s defense? Despite not making a field goal in the game’s final 18 1/2 minutes, the Centurions were still able to snap Ravenna’s 23-game winning streak on the Bluejays’ home floor, scoring their final 11 points on free throws.

“It was phenomenal,” Centura coach Laethion Brown said of his team’s effort on the defensive end. “We run a plethora of defenses, but it still comes down to fundamentals, staying on your feet and knowing when to move and who you need to shade to.

“We executed about as well as I could’ve hoped.”

Brown said Centura used a 1-2-2 zone defense with the top of zone dependent on where Ravenna guard Tori Sklenar was positioned on the court.

“If Sklenar was around the key, then we had to extend and if she wasn’t around, then we’d sink and try to take the low-post play away,” Brown said. “Ravenna is good inside and out, so you’re going to have to live with giving them something.

“We extended pressure, tried to make sure they didn’t shoot the 3 as well as they typically do and tonight, it worked.”

Sklenar, who scored a game-high 21 points in the Bluejays’ 53-40 win over Centura on Jan. 27 at Ravenna, was limited to four points on 1 of 14 shooting from the floor this time. Sklenar was 1 of 12 from 3-point range and the Bluejays finished 3 of 26 from beyond the arc overall while being held 20 points below their previous low scoring output this season.

“Centura’s guards are active, and they’re aggressive,” said Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby, whose team also defeated the Centurions 56-52 on Feb. 4 in the LouPlatte Conference Tournament championship at Central City. “We had a couple of silly turnovers, but especially after the first quarter, I thought we did a good job of flashing the post and getting some inside-out 3s.

“We had some good looks and we had the right girls shooting them, but it just wasn’t going in tonight. You’re not going to beat a good team shooting 18%.”

Ravenna made just one of its first 14 shots from the floor and the Centurions led 12-2 after the first quarter. Centura took its largest lead at 26-12 on a Kyra Wooden free throw with 5:44 remaining in the third quarter.

Ravenna cut its deficit to 29-23 on Sarah McKeon’s basket inside with 2:19 to play. However, the Bluejays didn’t score again, and Centura’s 4 of 8 shooting at the foul line over the final 2:01 proved to be enough.

“I thought our defense was great in the second half,” Maulsby said. “We gave ourselves a chance to win and usually, we hit the big shot that we need to get the run going.

“For whatever reason tonight, we just weren’t able to hit the big one to gain momentum, jump into the press and to try and turn them over. When you’re not able to do that, it’s tough.”

Davis had 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots to lead Centura (22-3). Taya Christensen added eight points and Wooden finished with six steals for the Centurions, who earned their first win against Ravenna in Brown’s four years as coach.

“The message was tonight that this game was about pride,” Brown said. “We told them, ‘This is about you going out and showing that you can.’ We wanted to show that we are right up there with the top teams in the state and if we make it to the state tournament, that we’re out there to compete for the top prize.

“It’s momentum. It’s huge for our girls.”

McKeon scored 11 points and had nine rebounds for Ravenna (23-2). Morgyn Fiddelke had six steals for the Bluejays, who hadn’t lost since a 53-49 setback in their Dec. 1 season opener at Class C-2 Amherst.

“Sometimes you learn a lot more from losses than you do wins, and I think these girls are going to learn a lot from this loss,” Maulsby said. “I think we’re going to be pretty focused for our next four or five practices before we go to the district final.

“Losses aren’t always a bad thing. Nobody wants to lose, but sometimes it’s the kick in the butt that you need.”

The win gave Centura a spot in a district final, scheduled for Feb. 24. Ravenna, which led Class D-1 in wild-card points going into the subdistrict final, will also play in a district final via a wild-card bid.

Should the Centurions and Bluejays both prevail in their district finals, that could perhaps lead to a fourth meeting in the state tournament at Lincoln. If Centura has to face Ravenna again, Brown said he hopes it will be for the state title at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“I think that it’s remarkable that two schools in rural communities, 20 miles away from each other, can put a product like that out on the floor,” Brown said. “Props to Ravenna, their coaches and their athletes because they work their tails off, too, and they deserve every bit of success that comes to them.”

Centura 33, Ravenna 23

CENTURA (22-3)

Kailey Coghlan 2-6 0-1 6, Kyra Wooden 0-9 1-7 1, Taya Christensen 2-6 4-6 8, Sydney Davis 2-3 6-8 12, Paige Crawford 0-1 0-0 0, Katie Hadenfeldt 2-4 0-0 6, Hope McDonald 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 8-30 11-22 33.

RAVENNA (23-2)

Tori Sklenar 1-14 1-2 4, Aspyn Wick 1-3 1-2 3, Morgyn Fiddelke 0-6 0-0 0, Sarah McKeon 3-6 4-4 11, Kennedy Hurt 2-8 0-0 5, Claire Coulter 0-0 0-0 0, Kassidy Hurt 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 7-40 6-8 23.

Centura; 12; 11; 3; 7—33

Ravenna; 2; 8; 5; 8—23

3-point goals—Centura 6-18 (Coghlan 2-6, Wooden 0-4, Christensen 0-1, Davis 2-2, Crawford 0-1, Hadenfeldt 2-4), Ravenna 3-26 (Sklenar 1-14, Wick 0-1, Fiddelke 0-4, McKeon 1-3, Ke.Hurt 1-4, Ka.Hurt 0-2). Fouled out—Ke.Hurt, Sklenar. Rebounds—Centura 27 (Davis 7), Ravenna 36 (McKeon 9). Assists—Centura 7 (Wooden 3), Ravenna 5 (Sklenar 1, Wick 1, Fiddelke 1, Ke.Hurt 1, Ka.Hurt 1). Turnovers—Centura 18, Ravenna 25. Total fouls—Centura 9, Ravenna 20. Technicals—None. A—NA.