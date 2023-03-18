Centura’s Sydney Davis wasn’t always as dominant as she was this season.

However, her freshman year, despite the team’s struggles on the court, there were signs Davis could be special, including averaging nearly a block a game.

Despite her skillset, Centura coach Laethion Brown wasn’t necessarily sure she would be on the team anymore.

“Her freshman year, if you would have called and talked to her, she would have told you she didn’t want to play basketball,” Brown said. “She was a volleyball player first, and she kind of didn’t like basketball, and the program before I got there was in a lot of negative spirits. They had just won six games the year before, and there were only 12 girls out her freshman year.”

Davis gave credit to Brown for keeping her around the game.

“Freshman year, I honestly wasn’t a big fan of basketball,” Davis said. “I didn’t enjoy it very much. That’s the first year that coach Brown came, and he showed me that I could love the sport. I’ve just worked hard, and he got me to where I am today.”

With Brown’s support as well as her teammates and the communities that make up Centura, Davis developed and averaged 15.8 points per game on 49% shooting from the field, 75% from the free-throw line and 56% inside the arc her senior season.

Besides her shooting, she grabbed seven rebounds a game with three steals and 2.6 blocks. More than stats, Davis was the driving force behind the Centura girls’ first state championship. For those reasons, Davis has been named captain of the All-Heartland Super Squad girls basketball team.

The other four girls on the first team squad are Ravenna’s Tori Sklenar, Adams Central’s Rachel Goodon, Grand Island Central Catholic’s Lucy Ghaifan and Hastings St. Cecilia’s Avery Kissinger.

Brown said Davis’ size and stats jump off the page, but what people don’t know is the amount of work she put in to become who she is.

“I think people look at her, especially now with all of the notoriety and newspaper articles and everything, and see her on the state tournament floor and are like ‘duh, that should happen,’ but she had to work really hard to get there. …Confidence didn’t always come easy for her,” Brown said. “The hours in the gym slowly built that up. There was a lot of time there and a lot of conversations. She finally started to believe in herself through hours of work, and it came through.”

Davis is always “calm, cool and collected” and kind of a “stone-cold killer,” Brown said. That’s why he said he enjoyed seeing her emotions run high after winning the state championship.

“That state tournament, it was fun to finally see her cry and smile and enjoy it, and we saw a lot more of that this year,” he said. “That was one of the things I pushed for as her coach and somebody that cared about her was to get her to a point where she allowed herself to feel adequate and feel that what she was doing was the right thing and feel that hard work paying off.

“There’s high expectations and high standards in place from herself, her parents and her peers. For her to finally be able to enjoy those moments, it was thrilling as a coach.”

Davis said walking off the court as a state champion was amazing because of who she did it with.

“I’ve been playing with all of them since fourth grade, and we’ve been practicing together for how many years,” she said. “Just knowing I did it with them and my best friends and all of the seniors and that Brown got us there, it was a crazy feeling knowing I did it with all of them.”

Brown said there’s plenty of moments that stick out to him about Davis’ career, from having 11 blocks in a game to scoring 34 points last season against Gibbon. However, it’s the moments fans don’t get to see, he said, that are on the top in his mind.

“You could pick a game moment but as a coach, the moments that stick out the most to me are the nights in the gym when it’s 10:30, and I’m like ‘you guys have to go home.’ That’s why they are successful, and that’s why Syd is successful,” he said. “I don’t know how many hours I spent in the gym with her rebounding or setting up the gun to shoot and just having those heart to heart conversations about where we want to go and where our goals are.”

Davis will go on to play volleyball and run track at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

“Selfishly, I was pushing for her to play college basketball, but I didn’t want to force that too much,” Brown said. “I just wanted her to feel supported in whatever avenue she went. We put out as many feelers as we could. I think it was a hard thing to do. She struggled coming and telling me that she wasn’t going to play basketball because I think she thought she was letting me down, but I wanted her to know she wasn’t.”

Davis said Brown was always there for her throughout the difficult decision process.

“I sat down and was just like ‘I’ve decided to play volleyball. I think it’s best.’ He said ‘alright. I guess I’ll have to go down and watch volleyball now.’ He was excited,” she said. “He was glad I made it here. He knows I’m excited which makes him excited.”

Brown started his coaching career when Davis was a freshman.

“I’m going to miss her,” he said. “She’s one of the kids I’ve had the closest relationships to, and I think she would probably tell you the same thing. I have been blessed to coach her. It wasn’t easy. I walked in the doors and got hired at 21 and to trust me for her four years is remarkable.”

Davis finished her career with 961 points, in the top 10 in school history and rebounds and number one in career and season blocks.

Even with Centura’s storied girls basketball history, Brown said Davis’ career ranks among the best.

“It’s right up there,” Brown said. “You add the title in and that pushes it. …Sydney’s legacy is forever enshrined in Centura history. It has to be. There’s been a lot of good post players who have scored a lot of points, but there’s not been that many of them who have played that stretch-four position that have been asked to do what Sydney was asked to do at times.

“Put her at the top of a 1-3-1. Sometimes, she has to faceguard people. I’m asking her, depending on foul trouble, if she can handle the ball and play the one-guard. I just don’t know how many of those girls have walked the halls of Centura.”

Davis said it’s a great feeling to create a legacy at Centura that will be remembered as a part of the Centurions’ illustrious history.

“We created a legacy that a lot of younger students look up to who want to win a state championship to work hard because that’s all it takes is hard work,” she said.

“It was a great feeling after a district final game. Little girls and boys came up to me, like three or four, and they brought this Expo marker and were like ‘can you sign my shoe?’ I was like ‘sure, I’ll sign your shoe.’ To know that they look up to me is an amazing feeling. I go down to the elementary for backpack programs and stuff, and I see all of these kids in the hallways saying hi to me. Just knowing that they know me because I set an example for girls sports and just Centura in general is a great feeling.”