CITY FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Red Hornets lose Quinston Larsen, gain new opponent

Lose an opponent. Gain an opponent.

Most importantly, lose one of the top players in your class, possibly for the season.

It’s been a wild week of emotions for six-man No. 9-rated Heartland Lutheran following last week’s season opening win at Elba.

The biggest blow came over the weekend when standout senior Quinston Larsen — who scored eight touchdowns against the Bluejays — suffered a broken foot.

“It’s been tough,” Red Hornets coach Brent Penny said. “We wish all the best for Quinston. He’s worked so hard and scored eight touchdowns in the first game. You feel bad for a guy like that. It’s not how you want to end your high school career.”

Penny said Larsen broke his foot in several places. His healing time is to be determined after surgery, and there is a small chance he could be back in time for the postseason.

Now it’s up to the Red Hornets to recover from the loss of Larsen to keep building towards still reaching the postseason.

“The guys were definitely upset,” Penny said. “They’re a little frustrated figuring out life without Quinston. We’re moving people around and trying to figure things out.”