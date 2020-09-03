CITY FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Red Hornets lose Quinston Larsen, gain new opponent

Lose an opponent. Gain an opponent.
Most importantly, lose one of the top players in your class, possibly for the season.
It’s been a wild week of emotions for six-man No. 9-rated Heartland Lutheran following last week’s season opening win at Elba.
The biggest blow came over the weekend when standout senior Quinston Larsen — who scored eight touchdowns against the Bluejays — suffered a broken foot.
“It’s been tough,” Red Hornets coach Brent Penny said. “We wish all the best for Quinston. He’s worked so hard and scored eight touchdowns in the first game. You feel bad for a guy like that. It’s not how you want to end your high school career.”
Penny said Larsen broke his foot in several places. His healing time is to be determined after surgery, and there is a small chance he could be back in time for the postseason.
Now it’s up to the Red Hornets to recover from the loss of Larsen to keep building towards still reaching the postseason.
“The guys were definitely upset,” Penny said. “They’re a little frustrated figuring out life without Quinston. We’re moving people around and trying to figure things out.”
The coach is glad to have a game this Friday night to test out the forced revamped lineup, but that took some work, too.
Due to positive COVID-19 tests, scheduled opponent Santee had to cancel its game for the second straight week. That left Heartland Lutheran looking for a new team to play either this week or during next week’s scheduled bye.
The opening on the schedule was filled with Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.
“I called around and there were some teams interested in playing, but some of them had injury issues,” Penny said. “We wanted to play a good team, and I think SEM will be a challenge.
“They have one big kid who’s a real athlete and can put up points on offense. Their quarterback is a lefty who throws well. They fly around.”
The Mustangs (0-1) fell to Arthur County — the team that beat Heartland Lutheran in last year’s playoffs — 54-32 in last week’s opener.
The game won’t count towards playoff points, just like any game this season added due to COVID-19 cases forcing opponents to drop out.
“I’m glad that we get a game instead of having two weeks off before playing McCool Junction (on Sept. 25),” Penny said. “I think we can still go 6-1 without Quinston if we work hard.”
A new opponent on a week’s notice is the state of high school football in 2020. For Penny, it’s a double dose of concerns since he is both head coach and activities director.
Not only does he worry about keeping his own team safe and healthy, he has to be concerned about the upcoming opponents being healthy and available to play.
“Every school is a little different in how they handle things,” he said. “When we go to SEM, they’ll check your temperature as soon as you step off the bus. I think they’re on top of things.
“You want to make sure that your kids do the right things and that everyone else is doing the right things, too.”
Lincoln Pius X (0-1) at Grand Island (0-0)
Class A No. 7-rated Grand Island Senior High gets its delayed season going with Friday’s 7 p.m. contest against Lincoln Pius X at Memorial Stadium.
The Islanders had to move last week’s scheduled opener against Kearney to the end of the season after the start of practices were postponed for 10 days when a pair of coaches tested positive for COVID-19.
Grand Island will look to avoid some of those common first-game mistakes, which the Thunderbolts will already have out of their system.
Pius dropped its opener 40-20 to Lincoln East. Senior Quarterback Colby Chapelle tossed a pair of touchdown passes, including an 80-yarder.
Northwest (0-1) at Gering (0-1)
Class B No. 7-rated Northwest tries to bounce back from last week’s season-opening loss to No. 6 Bennington when it hits the road for the first time to take on Gering. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CDT.
Sam Hartman went 20-for-32 for 235 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Vikings last week. Brady Baasch rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Junior middle linebacker Gibson Kennedy had a team-high eight tackles.
Gering dropped its opener 24-6 to Torrington, Wyoming. The Bulldogs were limited to 194 yards of total offense — 128 yards rushing and 66 yards passing.
GICC (0-1) at Archbishop Bergan (1-0)
The road Crusaders travel to take on a top 10 Class C-2 opponent for the second consecutive week.
After being blanked by No. 2 Sutton 22-0 last week, Grand Island Central Catholic faces No. 6 Archbishop Bergan Friday at 7 p.m. at Heedum Field.
Bergan opened its season with a 41-13 victory over Yutan. The Knights rushed for 277 yards and were led by junior quarterback Koa McIntyre, who gained 167 yards on 17 carries (9.7 ypc) with two TDs. McIntyre also went 10-for-20 passing for 95 yards with three TDs and one interception.
