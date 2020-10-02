CITY FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Islanders, Vikings claim road victories

PAPILLION — Kytan Fyfe made the most of his first start for the Grand Island Senior High football team.

The Islander junior quarterback threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Fox to give the Islanders the lead they would not give up in escaping with a 27-26 win over Papillion-LaVista South.

Fyfe was 12 of 22 fo 126 yards in the victory, which snaps a three-game losing streak by Grand Island.

The Titans missed a 55-yard field goal as time expired as the Islanders escaped with a 27-26 win Friday.

The Grand Island defense forced three turnovers, including two interception returns for touchdowns. Fyfe scored the first on a 73-yard return to tie the game in the second quarter.

Then Augustin Atikpohou had a 39-yard interception return to give Grand Island the lead in the third quarter.

After Papillion-LaVista South scored for a 26-21 lead, the Islanders picked up a fumble at the 7-yard line but couldn’t convert as they missed a 27-yard field goal early in the fourth goal.

They did stop the Titans on their next possession to set up Fyfe’s touchdown pass to Fox.

Grand Island will be back in action Friday at Class A, No. 9 Millard North.