CITY: Grand Island Senior High puts two wrestlers in semifinals, while Grand Island Central Catholic has one

OMAHA — A senior and a freshman earned semifinal berths for the Grand Island Senior High wrestling team.
Freshman Alex Gates (No. 3 at 106 pounds) and senior Ein Obermiller (No. 2 at 126) both won their quarterfinal matches and are guaranteed to leave Omaha with medals after Class A action Thursday at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
That has the Islanders sitting in sixth place with 44 points.
Gates earned an 8-0 victory over No. 5 Braedyn Rakes of Lincoln East. Gates scored three takedowns in the match and was never threatened.
Meanwhile, Obermiller led 4-2 before locking Papillion-La Vista’s Cal Price, who is No. 5, into a cradle and getting the pin at 2:50.
GISH coach Joey Morrison said those kids had lost to their quarterfinal opponents earlier in the season.
“Those were really hard-earned wins so it was good to see them wrestle well against them,” he said.
Gates takes on No. 4 Isaac Ekdahl of Millard South, while Obermiller battles No. 4 Brandon Bausert of Lincoln East in the semifinals.
“Those should be good matches. Alex came out on top of Ekdahl the last time they wrestled and it was a tough match and Bausert is a defending state champion but Ein knows what he’s up against tomorrow,” Morrison said. “I think they’ll both be ready tomorrow night.”
Javier Pedro (113), Christian Cortez (132), Dane Arrants (138), Alex Dzingle (152), Hudson Oliver (160) and Justyce Hostetler (170) all lost in the quarterfinals, while Madden Kontos (120), Tyler Salpas (145), Andre De Brock (195) and Zach Pittman (285) all lost in the first round. All of the wrestlers can still come back and finish with medals.
Morrison said inexperience was a factor Thursday but he feels the Islanders will learn from those mistakes and bounce in the consolation rounds.
“I thought we did a good job for the most part, but we’re a young team that some mistakes that experience guys don’t do,” he said. “I think the guys that lost will fire back and be ready to go tomorrow.”
In Class C, Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts accomplished his goal at the state wrestling tournament.
The Crusader 160-pound junior won a pair of matches to earn himself a medal.
Alberts earned that moment after holding off Milford’s Carter Springer 12-9 in the quarterfinals.
“I’m excited to make it to the semifinals,” Alberts said. “It’s just a great feeling.”
GICC coach Zach Schroder said he was just as excited as Alberts is his first state medalist and the Crusaders’ first state semifinalist since 2014 as well as Alberts not being able to wrestle last year because of a torn labrum.
“It’s just awesome. He’s been motivated to wrestle all year,” Schroder said. “He’s accomplished his goal by getting a medal and I’m happy for him but he wants a high medal.”
Alberts didn’t get off to the best start in either match as he was taken down early in both matches but recovered.
In his second match, Alberts took a 6-2 lead in the second period before Spanger locked him up and put him on his back as Alberts trailed 7-6. But he scored a reversal a short time late to end the second period to regain the lead.
Alberts scored a reversal and two nearfall points for a comfortable 12-7 lead before Spinger had a reversal with nine seconds left.
“There might have been some nerves to start but he really wrestled really well in both matches after those takedowns,” Schroder said. “He really wrestled his match and got into our favor. He did get into some trouble against Springer but Ben has done a great job getting of those situations all year.”
Now Alberts faces a familiar opponent in No. 3 Cal Janke of Archbishop Bergan. Alberts posted an 8-7 win over Janke in the Centennial Conference Tournament final.
“That was a tough then and I’m expecting a tough match this time,” Alberts said. “It should be a good match.”
Northwest did not have the kind of opening day it wanted in Class B.
The Vikings won only one match as 106-pounder Kaleb Keiper opened the day by pinning Waverly’s Will Leseberg before getting stuck by No. 5 Ashton Dane of Gering.
Gavin Ruff (120), Nolan Moorman (182), Joseph Stein (195) and Victor Isele (220) all fell in their opening round matches.
Class B and C consolation rounds start at 9:30 a.m., while the A rounds start at 12:30 p.m.