CITY: Grand Island Senior High puts two wrestlers in semifinals, while Grand Island Central Catholic has one

“It’s just awesome. He’s been motivated to wrestle all year,” Schroder said. “He’s accomplished his goal by getting a medal and I’m happy for him but he wants a high medal.”

Alberts didn’t get off to the best start in either match as he was taken down early in both matches but recovered.

In his second match, Alberts took a 6-2 lead in the second period before Spanger locked him up and put him on his back as Alberts trailed 7-6. But he scored a reversal a short time late to end the second period to regain the lead.

Alberts scored a reversal and two nearfall points for a comfortable 12-7 lead before Spinger had a reversal with nine seconds left.

“There might have been some nerves to start but he really wrestled really well in both matches after those takedowns,” Schroder said. “He really wrestled his match and got into our favor. He did get into some trouble against Springer but Ben has done a great job getting of those situations all year.”

Now Alberts faces a familiar opponent in No. 3 Cal Janke of Archbishop Bergan. Alberts posted an 8-7 win over Janke in the Centennial Conference Tournament final.