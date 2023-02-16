OMAHA – The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team put together a strong finish to its first day at the state wrestling tournament.

The final three wrestlers in the quarterfinals posted wins during Thursday’s action at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Alex Dzingle (No. 6 at 152), Justyce Hostetler (No. 4 at 195) and Zachary Pittman (No. 4 at 285) all recorded quarterfinal wins. That has Grand Island sitting in seventh in the team standings with 35.5. Four-time defending Millard South is well in the lead with 97.5 points.

“That was a nice strong finish to the day,” GISH coach Joey Morrison said. “They had good days for us.”

Dzingle had to battle in both matches. He scored a late takedown to defeat No. 4 Sam Nachtigal of Kearney 3-2 in his first match, then defeated LaBrian Parker of Bellevue East 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

“(Nachtigal) was a hard kid to get a shot in on, but I was able to hit my fireman’s on him, and it opened up eventually,” Dzingle said. “I did the same thing against the Bellevue East kid and got the takedown.”

Morrison said he was proud of Dzingle for finding a way to win those matches.

“He was down one with 10 seconds left and went with his go-to shot in his first match to win and found a way to take the second win as well,” Morrison said.

Hostetler pinned Casey Popish of Papillion-LaVista in 5:40, while Pittman earned a 12-4 major decision over Norfolk’s Rylee Hammer.

Dzingle battles No. 3 Josiah Aburumuh of Millard South in the 152-pound semifinals, while Hostetler has Cannon O’Connor in the 195 semis and Pittman takes on No. 6 Cooper Johnson of Lincoln Southeast at 285.

“I’m proud of what the other kids did, too,” Morrison said. “They did what they had to do to get to the semifinals and now, hopefully, all three kids can have good days tomorrow.”

Alex Gates (No. 5 at 113) and Madden Kontos (120) also advanced to the quarterfinals. However, Gates was pinned by No. 4 Logan Edwards of Omaha Westside in 1:56, while Kontos dropped a 10-2 major decision to No. 4 Hunter Jacobsen of Lincoln Southwest.

Riley Bishop (106), Kaden Harder (126), Cristian Cortez (132), Gavin Pedersen (145), Andrew Pittman (160) and Hudson Oliver (182) all fell in their first round matches. They will wrestle in the consolation matches Friday morning.

“I’m sure all of them will be hungry after what happened today,” Morrison said. “Hopefully, they can come back strong for us and score some points for us.”

Northwest’s Victor Isele earned a semifinal berth for the second time in three years.

The No.4-rated Class B 285 pounder posted a hard fought 8-3 win over Elkhorn North’s Zach Protaskey.

Isele led 4-3 with about 20 seconds left as Protasky attempted a throw. But Isele countered and put Protasky on his back for a four-point move to get the win.

Last year, Isele lost a late lead in his first round match at state and lost a 6-5 match in overtime.

“When we’re in a close match like that, we got to protect the lead,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “We don’t need a big move at that point. He was coming for that throw, and Victor did a great job in countering that.”

Isele takes on No. 5 Kadence Veide of York, a wrestler he has seen multiple times this year. Sybrandts said he’s happy to see Isele get into the semifinals.

“He’s got a great opportunity waiting ahead of him to hopefully get a chance to walk in the parade of champions,” Sybrandts said.

Ian Arends was the other Viking to advance to the quarterfinals as he won on an injury default over Scottsbluff’s Connor Whitely but was pinned by Minden’s Orrin Kuhen in 1:02.

Kaleb Keiper (106), Roland Mendoza (120), Jonathan Taylor (126) and Kadyn Friesen (132) all lost in their first-round matches.

Sybrandts said he thinks those kids can bounce back in the consolation matches.

“We had some tough draws. Most of the time, someone is going to go against someone that’s very good. Ian won, but that was a bad situation, and you never want to see that,” Sybrandts said. “Hopefully, our kids can battle back on the backside and pick up some wins.”

Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts scored two wins to earn a berth into the Class C, 160-pound semifinals.

The top-ranked Crusaders pinned Superior’s Kyler Boyles in 3:22, before earning a 16-2 major decision over Crofton-Bloomfield’s Wyatt Tramp.

GICC coach Zach Schroder said Alberts didn’t really start the day well as he gave up a reversal early on before getting the pin but felt he wrestled better in the quarters.

“You always get a little nervous during the first round of state,” he said. “He got the nerves out, and I thought he wrestled really well in that second match. He really turned it on.

“But our journey is not over.”

Alberts will have one more opportunity to get a second-consecutive final appearance as he takes on No. 5 Bryce Kunz of Central City for the third time this season.

Schroader said he knows Alberts will be ready.

“His goal is to win it. We got two more matches to do. He knows what to do to get there,” Schroder said. “This will be the third time we’ll wrestle Bryce. He’s a good wrestler and knows what we do, but we know what he likes to do. We’ll be ready to go.”