City legion baseball roundup

Five Points Bank rolls past Hastings JIH

LEXINGTON — Five Points Bank had no trouble with Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes in the Class A, Area 7 juniors tournament Saturday.

The Grand Island juniors scored eight runs in the third inning for a 13-0 lead and never looked back in a 15-3 five-inning win.

The game was halted after five innings due to an eight-run rule.

Jack Hulinsky led the offense by going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a triple, while Jacob Albers was 3-for-3 with a RBI. Cedric Sullivan was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Dane Comer got the win, giving up five hits with three strikeouts.

Five Points Bank takes on Kearney at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Five Points Bank 418 20—15 13 1

Hastings JIH 000 02—3 7 1

WP—Comer. LP—Hamburger. 2B—FPB: Sullivan 2, Nesvara, Obermiller. HJIH: Sughroue. 3B—FPB: Hulinsky.

Dinsdale Automotive stays alive

LEXINGTON — Dinsdale Automotive remained alive in Class A, Area 7 juniors tournament play Saturday with a 20-0 elimination-game victory over host Lexington Heartland Chevrolet.

The game was halted after five innings due to an eight-run rule.

Camden Walker led a 15-hit attack for Dinsdale, going 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, walk and three runs scored. AJ Wilson (3-for-3 with two RBIs), JT Rein (2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs), Ashton Helgoth (2-for-3 with a RBI), Krae Wardyn (2-for-4 with four RBIs) all added multi-hit games, while Charlie Krieser delivered a two-run double.

Dinsdale starting pitcher Edgar Hernandez got the win, striking out five and allowing two hits and no runs in three innings. Cole Fernau tossed two innings of scoreless relief, also striking out five for the Grand Island juniors.

Dinsdale (16-18) is scheduled to be back in action at 1 p.m. Sunday in another elimination game.

Dinsdale Automotive 612 1(10)—20 15 1

Heartland Chevrolet 000 00—0 3 6

W—Hernandez. L—Leibert. 2B—Dinsdale Automotive, Rein, Krieser, Walker 2.