OMAHA – Although Avyn Urbanski wanted to get at least one win in her final state track meet, the Northwest senior was not too disappointed.

Especially with who she lost too.

Urbanski finished second to Bennington’s Kennedy Wade in both the 100 and 200 during Thursday’s action at the state meet.

While Urbanski ran times of 12.21 in the 100 and 25.35 in the 200, Wade set a Class B state meet record in the 100 at. 11.97. She also won the 200 at 24.58, one day after setting the Class B state record in the prelims at 24.54.

“Her times make it so much easier to be satisfied with my times because she’s a beast,” Urbanski said. “She runs very well. She pushed us all to run our best as well.”

Urbanski’s efforts helped the Vikings finish sixth with 40.5 points.

Northwest coach Brandon Harrington said he was happy with how Urbanski competed, especially since she was going against not only Wade but Falls City’s Reagan Thompson, who won the 100 in 2021 and 2022 and the 200 in 2022, as well as a number of returning state medalists in those races.

“I think that’s the toughest field Class B has ever seen as far as returners and times across the state. For her to be second is just a huge exclamation point to an outstanding career,” Harrington said. “The competition was just incredible and for her to finish second in both races is just remarkable.”

But Urbanski wasn’t about to give up a second place finish in the 200 so easily. She dove to the finish line in getting that second place over Lincoln Christian’s Jacie Rexilius, who ran a 25.33 and fell to the ground. Urbanski ended up with a scrape on her left shoulder afterwards.

“I just knew it was my last race, so I had to give it my all,” Urbanski said. “I just somehow managed to end up on the ground.”

Harrington said he wasn’t surprised to see Urbanski, who finished her career with nine state medals, do that.

“That was incredible. For her to be launching across the finish line shows how much it means to her,” he said.

Urbranski helped the Northwest 400 relay finish third with a 49.16 time. Kyra Ray, Emma Harb and Brooke Starman were members with Urbanski.

She said she was happy with that finish.

“That was big considering it was a young team with two sophomores and a freshmen,” Urbanski said. “I’m excited to see what they can do next year. It was big and I was glad to see us get third.”

There were other Northwest athletes who finished with medals from the state track meet.

Aizlynn Krafka also medaled for the Vikings. She finished fourth in the 100 hurdles (15.32), going with her fourth-place finish in the pole vault (11-0). Krafka’s younger sister, Amarae, was fifth (11-0) and Ray was sixth (10-6). Tessa Scheer also earned a medal as she finished in a four-way tie for sixth (5-1).

Also, Caleb Vokes medaled for the Viking boys in finishing tied for fifth (13-6).

Harrington said he was proud of how all the Northwest boys competed, considering that there were numerous Class B state and state meet records broken during the two days.

“It was just a great year in track and field in Class B and for our girls to finish sixth just puts a huge exclamation point to the season,” he said. “And I felt our boys competed their tails off.”

GI’s Rauch-Word so close to winning 100 hurdles

Grand Island Senior High’s Emma Rauch-Word was so close to coming away with the Class A 100 hurdles title.

How close?

Lincoln Pius X’s Kate Campos won the race at 14.89. Meanwhile, Lincoln Northeast’s Laney Songster edged Rauch-Word each ran a 14.90. But after a long delay, the time showed that Songster claimed second after a 14.893 time, while Rauch-Word finished third at 14.894.

Rauch-Word said she had mixed emotions about getting the bronze medal.

“I have mixed emotions. One is that me and Lainey have been battling so close all season long and for us to be that close in the end,” she said. “But part of me wishes I could have gotten second.”

GISH coach Kip Ramsey said Rauch-Word did what she had to do in that race, especially against Campos, who had dominated the hurdles races all season.

“She had an incredible start to that race and that’s what you have to do. She ran right with Kate until the very last hurdle,” he said. “When it was over, we were on pins and needles looking to see what place she got because it took forever for it to show on the board. But I’m happy for her to get that bronze medal.”

When she crossed the finish line, Rauch-Word reacted like she won the race. But she was satisfied that her and Songster finished that close to Campos.

“That shows we’re good hurdlers as well,” she said.

Freshman Celia McCoy brought home a medal as well as she finished fifth in the 300 hurdles (45.98). Rylei Degen also earned a medal in the pole vault after finishing tied for third (10-6).

Rasmey said the Islander girls competed well.

“We scored 15.5 points and that was better than how we finished last year,” Ramsey said. “I thought all of our girls competed hard.”

The Grand Island boys finished with two medalists during the meet. Jordan Encigner took eighth in the discus (154-8), while Yiech Wal finished seventh in the triple jump (43-2 1/4).