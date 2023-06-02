Grand Island Senior High’s Colton Marsh and Northwest’s Victor Isele developed their love of the game of football on the field together, going to the same elementary school growing up.

After the pair went to different middle schools and high schools, they’ve been brought back together.

Marsh, who’s committed to Hastings College for football, and Isele, who’s committed to North Dakota State for football, will be playing in the 65th annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field on the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Both will be playing for the North team’s defense.

“It’s pretty cool,” Marsh said. “It’s fun to get to play with him since we were playing during recess as little kids. He’s a pretty crazy athlete. He’s been dominating on the d-line.”

Isele also was pretty excited about sharing the field with Marsh once again.

“Me and him at practice have been doing really good and popping off,” he said. “He’s been covering guys really well and had an interception in practice. …It’s just been good chemistry on defense.”

While playing for the Islanders, Marsh was a swiss-army knife, doing whatever was asked of him. He started on defense and made plays on special teams. Halfway through the season, Marsh started getting reps on offense and played a key role on that side of the ball into the postseason.

Marsh was the Independent’s All-Heartland Super Squad 11-man football honorary defensive captain with eight interceptions, four recovered fumbles and being third on the team in total tackles. He had an interception and fumble recovery for a touchdown during the season. Marsh helped lead GISH to a Class A state football semifinal berth, finishing the year with a 9-3 record.

“I think Colton is very, very competitive,” Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said. “He’s a hack of a competitor in whatever sport he plays. He’s going to compete his guts out. His competitive nature makes him special. He also has great instincts. I also think his toughness is uncommon, particularly for a guy who’s not packing a whole lot of weight. I think his toughness is substantial, and he just has a knack of making plays at the right time.”

Isele was fourth on Northwest’s team in tackles, including racking up five sacks this season while double or even triple teams at times. He was one the leading forces behind Northwest’s upset win over Elkhorn in the first round of the Class B playoffs. The Vikings finished with a 5-6 record.

“He has good height and good size but then just his overall explosiveness is like nothing I’ve ever coached before,” Northwest coach Kevin Stein said. “His quick twitch power is incredible.

He’s also a good all-around athlete, and he’s proved that with wrestling and on the track and field during track season.”

The Shrine Bowl practices are known for being hard, pitting the best against the best. However, both Marsh and Isele said it’s been the opposite for them.

“Feels like I’m a freshman all over again, learning a new defensive scheme,” Marsh said. “Practices are a little easier because I don’t have to go both ways. We have a lot of talent on just for offense and just for defense. It’s been a little quicker to get to know the stuff and the guys I’m playing with.”

Isele said: “The practices are a lot more fun. We go live a lot. We’re all out there trying to compete and earn our spots. We’re all trying to hit each other and go to the whistle. It’s fun and exciting. It’s a different atmosphere. It’s tough on your body, but I love it.”

All proceeds from the game will go to Shriners Hospitals for Children, which offers care to sick youths across the country. On Monday, the patients met the players in a new “Beyond the Field” experience instead of flying to hospitals to meet them. It gives the players more time to meet with the patients as well as prepare for the game.

Marsh said he didn’t know what the Shrine Bow was initially but it all clicked on Monday.

“I knew it was an all-star game,” he said. “Monday, we had the day with all the Shriner patients. That really put it into perspective of what we’re playing for. It’s bigger than just an all-star game, raising money for these kids.”

Isele said he also didn’t know the true meaning of the game right away.

“At first, I didn’t really know what it was all about,” he said. “I thought it was just about football. After learning that it’s for the Shriners and patients, it means a lot, and I’m blessed to be able to play.”

Several other area players and coaches were selected for the game.

Ord’s Sam Boettcher and Bridger Rice will be playing alongside Marsh and Isele on the North team.

On the South team, Aurora’s Kyle Peterson and Cole Ashby and GISH’s James McCartney will be assistant coaches. The area players on the team include Aurora’s Carlos Collazo and Jack Allen, Central City’s Ashton Gragg, Hastings St. Cecilia’s Carson Kudlacek and Adams Central’s Leighton Weber.