After falling to a team that has reached the state finals the past three years, the Northwest football team takes on a program with tradition.

The Vikings, who fell to Class C-1, No. 1 Aurora (Omaha World-Herald) 50-30 last week, will take on Class B, No. 3 Omaha Skutt at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Northwest High School.

The Skyhawks have won five Class B state championships with the most recent being in 2019 and three state runner-up finishes.

Northwest coach Kevin Stein said he expects Skutt to be a team that the Skyhawks put out every year.

“Skutt is Skutt. You go back and watch the years they won state and they’ll go deep pro eye on offense and 4-4 on defense. They do that stuff well, and I expect to do that again this year,” Stein said. “It will be a good test for our kids.”

Last week, Northwest moved the ball pretty effectively in the loss to Aurora. The Vikings still put up 404 yards of offense and scored 30 points.

But mistakes, either missed tackles by the defense or turnovers by the offense, allowed the Huskies to get scores and pull away to the win.

Stein said he was still encouraged with what he saw, despite the loss.

“We ran the ball consistently against them and our receivers made great catches,” Stein said. “I do feel good about how the offense performed except for a few three and outs that ruined our rhythm a little bit.”

“There were a couple of things that Aurora just exploited and got bounces to go their way. And mostly, they responded to every punch we threw at them.”

Viking quarterback Cam Jensen was 18 of 32 for 168 yards with three touchdowns, along with 16 carries for 75 yards. Stein said Jensen was OK in his first varsity start.

“He looked good at times and inexperienced at times,” Stein said. “He just needed to get his feet wet and I’m sure he’ll move forward and have a great season for us.”

Also, Nathan Carkoski had 10 carries for 80 yards, while Lincoln Flagle had 13 carries for 73 yards. Chase Wiegert led the Viking receivers with five catches for 81 yards and caught a 44-yard touchdown pass.

Northwest will be without Cooper Ewoldt and Tucker Wiegert because of injuries.

In last year’s matchup against the Skyhawks,, the Vikings almost pulled off a comeback in Omaha. Northwest trailed 21-3 in the fourth quarter. The Vikings pulled to within 21-16 but Skutt recovered the onside kick after the last score for the final margin.

Skutt fell in its first game to No. 1 and two-time defending champion Bennington 14-13, where the Badgers scored on the final play of the game.

“I’m sure they’ll be a little upset after what happened to them last week,” Stein said.

Stein said tempo will be a key against Skutt on Friday.

“I think we’ll have to control the tempo because we like to go fast on offense. And on defense, we have to stop their power run game. That’s what they like to do and we need them to put the ball in the air to give our defense a chance,” Stein said.

Grand Island (1-0) vs. Omaha Westside (1-0)

Grand Island Senior High takes on No. 1 and defending Class A champion Omaha Westside in Omaha on Friday.

The Islanders rallied from a 27-14 fourth-quarter deficit to get a 28-27 win over North Platte, while the Warriors easily defeated Omaha Creighton Prep 57-7.

Quarterback Bode Albers was 8 of 20 for 104 yards with two touchdowns, which included the game-winning score on a 3-yard pass to Justyce Hostetler. Nelsyn Wheeler led all rushers with 12 carries for 90 yards.

Grand Island will have its work cut out as Westside had 398 yards of offense, including 258 in the first half. Jahmez Ross had 17 carries for 128 yards with three scores while Caleb Benning had 190 all-purpose yards.

North Bend (1-0) at Grand Island Central Catholic (1-0)

Grand Island Central Catholic has its home opener against North Bend Central at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.

The Crusaders recorded its first win since 2021 in posting a 13-7 win over Centura Friday. Grayson Sack was 4 of 11 for 84 yards, while carrying the ball 16 times for 49 yards with a touchdown run.

North Bend Central posted a 54-0 win over Centennial.

Heartland Lutheran (0-1) at Wilcox-Hildreth (0-0)

The Heartland Lutheran football team takes on Wilcox-Hildreth in Wilcox Thursday.

The Red Hornets opened the season with a 38-6 loss to Sterling. Wilcox-Hildreth plays in its first game of the season.