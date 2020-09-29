CITY ROUNDUP: Kamdyn Barrientos' huge night leads Islanders to sweep

VOLLEYBALL

Northwest earns tough sweep over Adams Central

A tough week started very positive for the Northwest volleyball team.

The Vikings put together what coach Lindsey Harders felt was a complete performance during a 25-23, 25-23, 25-23 sweep over Adams Central Tuesday at Northwest High School.

Northwest plays Class C-1, No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic Thursday, then heads to Scottsbluff to the two-day Twin Cities Tournament. She said it was important to get the week started on a positive note.

“We talked a lot yesterday about needing to start the long week with a win,” she said. “In order to do that we needed to have balance from our hitters which we did and we needed to pass better than the last games.

Ellie Apfel and Claire Caspersen each led the Vikings with nine kills, while Macey Bosard and Ashlynn Brown each had seven. Kinzi Havranek dished out 34 assists, while Sophia McKinney led the defense with 20 digs and Chloe Mader had four blocks.