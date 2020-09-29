CITY ROUNDUP: Kamdyn Barrientos' huge night leads Islanders to sweep

SOFTBALL
Barrientos breaks home run records in GI sweep of Links
LINCOLN — A huge night at the plate by Kamdyn Barrientos helped Grand Island Senior High sweep Lincoln High 14-4 and 17-7 and gave her a pair of school records in the process.
Barrientos finished the doubleheader 6-for-7 with three home runs, nine RBIs and seven runs. She broke the school record for homers in a season (13, was 11) and a career (20, was 19).
In the opener, Sydney Cobler and Adriana Cabello each had two hits and combined for five RBIs and four runs. Cabello also earned the win, allowing two earned runs on two hits over three innings.
In the second game, Cobler went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. Kyla Cramer and Julia Myers each added a pair of hits.
Grand Island 641 3—14 12 2
Lincoln High 201 1—4 4 3
WP—Cabello. LP—Farmer. 2B—GI, Myers; LH, Farmer. 3B—GI, Barrientos, Cobler, Titman. HR—GI, Barriento 2; LH, Farmer.
Grand Island (8-28) 139 13—17 13 0
Lincoln High (0-20) 340 00—7 10 4
WP—Cabello. LP—Prazik-Lodge. 2B—GI, Barrientos, Cramer, Lawver, Myers; LH, Weis, Lovett. 3B—GI, Cramer. HR—GI, Barrientos; LH, Farmer.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwest earns tough sweep over Adams Central
A tough week started very positive for the Northwest volleyball team.
The Vikings put together what coach Lindsey Harders felt was a complete performance during a 25-23, 25-23, 25-23 sweep over Adams Central Tuesday at Northwest High School.
Northwest plays Class C-1, No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic Thursday, then heads to Scottsbluff to the two-day Twin Cities Tournament. She said it was important to get the week started on a positive note.
“We talked a lot yesterday about needing to start the long week with a win,” she said. “In order to do that we needed to have balance from our hitters which we did and we needed to pass better than the last games.
Ellie Apfel and Claire Caspersen each led the Vikings with nine kills, while Macey Bosard and Ashlynn Brown each had seven. Kinzi Havranek dished out 34 assists, while Sophia McKinney led the defense with 20 digs and Chloe Mader had four blocks.
“I felt like everyone did their job well tonight,” Harders said. “Kinzi Havranek played really well tonight. She is doing a great job leading the offense and also playing defense. I also felt like we did a better job at the net blocking. Chloe Mader, Claire Caspersen and Ellie Apfel were a presence up front for us.”
Deshler sweeps Heartland Lutheran
A slow start hampered Heartland Lutheran Tuesday night.
Deshler jumped all over the Red Hornets in easily taking the first set, which helped them take a 25-8, 25-17, 25-7.
“We had another slow start and didn’t come out with any energy to start out,” HL coach Connie Hiegel said. “We played a lot better in the second set and I was pleased with the effort. But Deshler has some really good servers and does a great job defensively. We got deflated in the third and couldn’t get going.”
Maggie Bexten led the Red Hornets with three kills, while Maddie Graham had two and added five serving points. Brynn Saddler and Abigail Niemeier each led the defense with eight digs.
Deshler (5-10) 25 25 25
Heartland Lutheran (6-11) 8 17 7
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN — Kills: Maggie Bexten 3, Maddie Graham 2. Serving: Graham 5 points, Abigail Niemeier 4. Assists: Brynn Saddler 4. Digs: Saddler 8, Niemeier 8.
BOYS TENNIS
Crusaders win Kearney Catholic Invite, take three divisions
KEARNEY — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team won three divisions to take first place at Tuesday’s Kearney Catholic Invitational.
Going 6-0 to claim gold were Bowdie Fox at No. 2 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Jackson Farias and Jackson Henry, and the No. 2 doubles team of Jonathan Schardt and Alex King.
Caden Menaugh went 4-2 at No. 1 singles.
Kearney Catholic Invitational
Team Scoring
GICC 32, Gretna 24, Lexington 22, Beatrice 19, Kearney Catholic 15, Adams Central 8, Holdrege 6.
GIRLS GOLF
Vikings win Adams Central Invite, place three in top seven
HASTINGS — Northwest shot a 396 to win the six-team Adams Central Invitational Tuesday at Southern Hills Golf Course.
The Vikings had three golfers finish in the top seven — Laney Fry (fourth, 96), Avery Hermesch (sixth, 98) and Olivia Ottman (seventh, 100).
Adams Central Invitational
Team Scoring
Northwest 396, Heartland 413, Kearney Catholic 421, Lexington 424.
Individual Medalists
1, Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland, 82; 2, Zoey Salem, Lexington, 93; 3, Maddie Miller, Heartland, 93; 4, Laney Fry, Northwest, 96; 5, Ella Jacobson, Holdrege, 96; 6, Avery Hermesch, Northwest, 98; 7, Olivia Ottman, Northwest, 100; 8, Sidney O’Dey, Adams Central, 100; 9, Taylor McGuire, Kearney Catholic, 101; 10, Abbie Owens, Lexinton, 101; 11, Hailey Schster, Northwest, 102; 12, Morgan Sheckler, Kearney Catholic, 102; 13, Alayna Wattier, Northwest, 106; 14, Emily Stoeger, Adams Central, 108; 15, Maddie Waggoner, Kearney Catholic, 108.
