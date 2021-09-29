CITY ROUNDUP: Northwest wins second-straight Central Conference Tournament title

SOFTBALL

Northwest wins Central Conference title

AURORA — The Northwest softball team captured their second-straight Central Conference Tournament title Wednesday.

The Class B, No. 6 Vikings outscored their opponents 31-4 during the three games in Aurora.

Kylie Caspersen pitched a complete game during Northwest’s 7-0 six-inning win over Lexington. She collected eight strikeouts.

Grace Baasch led the offense by going 2 for 2 with a home run, a double with four RBIs.

The Vikings then defeated Adams Central 14-4 in four innings in the semifinals. Ava Laurent, Raba Mader and Reyse Zobel all hit home runs.

Then Northwest defeated York 10-0 in four innings in the championship game. Baasch was 2 for 3 with a home run with two RBIs, while Mader was 2 for 3.

Laurent was the winner, giving up only two hits and struck out seven batters.

Game One

Lexington 000 000—0 0 1

Northwest 101 014—7 9 2