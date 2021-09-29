CITY ROUNDUP: Northwest wins second-straight Central Conference Tournament title

SOFTBALL
Northwest wins Central Conference title
AURORA — The Northwest softball team captured their second-straight Central Conference Tournament title Wednesday.
The Class B, No. 6 Vikings outscored their opponents 31-4 during the three games in Aurora.
Kylie Caspersen pitched a complete game during Northwest’s 7-0 six-inning win over Lexington. She collected eight strikeouts.
Grace Baasch led the offense by going 2 for 2 with a home run, a double with four RBIs.
The Vikings then defeated Adams Central 14-4 in four innings in the semifinals. Ava Laurent, Raba Mader and Reyse Zobel all hit home runs.
Then Northwest defeated York 10-0 in four innings in the championship game. Baasch was 2 for 3 with a home run with two RBIs, while Mader was 2 for 3.
Laurent was the winner, giving up only two hits and struck out seven batters.
Game One
Lexington 000 000—0 0 1
Northwest 101 014—7 9 2
WP—Caspersen. LP—Campos. 2B—NW: Baasch. HR—NW: Baasch.