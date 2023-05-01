BASEBALL

Islanders finish regular season with win over Columbus

COLUMBUS – A strong seventh inning helped the Grand Island Senior High baseball team finish the regular season on a good note.

The Islanders put up 11 runs in the inning that turned a close game into a 13-2 win over Columbus Monday.

GISH coach Kirby Wells said the Islander batters got contiguous and everyone followed suit.

“That was a great outburst for us,” Wells said. “We had great at bats during that inning and made some bunts that put pressure on the defense.”

Grand Island finished with 11 hits overall. Brayden Lee led the offense by going 4-for-4 with three RBIs.

Kaden Kuusela pitched four innings, gave up four hits and had three strikeouts. But Riley Plummer earned the win. He got the Islanders out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth and didn’t allow a run in the last two innings.

“Kaden gave us four great innings and really battled the entire time, then Riley came in and got us out of trouble in the fifth inning and gave us a great effort,” Wells said.

Grand Island 13, Columbus 2

Grand Island; 000; 020; (11) – 13; 11; 1

Columbus; 100;010; 0–2; 7; 3

WP-Plummer. LP-Jelinek. 2B-GI: Gannon, Evans. C: Forney, Rausch.

Track and Field

Nyanok leads Red Hornets at Goldenrod

HUMPHREY – Kiki Nyanok led the Heartland Lutheran girls track and field team during the Goldenrod Conference Meet.

The senior finished second in the girls long jump after going 14-9 1/2 during the meet Monday in Humphrey.

That allowed the Red Hornets to finish ninth with nine points.

TENNIS

Islanders compete at Lincoln East Invite

LINCOLN – The Grand Island girls tennis team competed at the Lincoln East Invite.

The Islanders finished with 26 points.