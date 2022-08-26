City Roundup

FOOTBALL

Centura shuts out GICC

Centura got out on Grand Island Central Catholic early.

The Centurions got out to an early 14-0 first quarter lead, en route to a 28-0 win over the Crusaders Friday.

Centura, who rushed for 214 yards, added two more scores in the third quarter

Quentin Morris had 18 carries for 145 yards with two scores and fell on a blocked punt in the end zone for a score.

The Centurions held GICC to 93 yards of offense. Ben Alberts rushed for 45 yards for the Crusaders.

GOLF

Northwest claims Seward Invite

SEWARD — Four medalists helped the Northwest girls golf team claim the Seward Invite Friday.

Olivia Ottman came in second with an 84 to lead the Vikings, who scored a 360 team score, 19 strokes less than Norris.

Amber Muhlbach (fourth, 87), Callie Collins (ninth, 94) and Taylor Mazour (11th, 95) were the other medalists.

Seward Invite

Team Standings

Northwest 360, Norris 379, Elkhorn South 383, Nebraska City 385, York 387, Columbus Lakeview 398, Seward 456, Shelby-Rising City 456, Aurora 487, Schuyler 553.

Individual Standings

1, Hannah Kitt, CL, 83; 2, Olivia Ottman, NW, 84; 3, Kenna Jordan, ES, 86; 4, Amber Muhlbach, NW, 87; 5, Grace McNeely, NC, 88; 6, Regin Dunham, YOR, 89; 7, Emily Glinsmann, NOR, 89; 8, Ella Welsh, NC, 91; 9, Callie Collins, NW, 94; 10, Milan Babcock, YOR, 94; 11, Taylor Mazour, NW, 95; 12, Isabelle Johnson, NC, 96; 13, Lexi Jantzan, NOR, 96; 14, Katie Nichols, ES, 96; 15, Dalaini Harper, NOR, 97.

Grand Island’s Henkel places 15th at Kearney Invite

KEARNEY — Hailey Kenkel led the Grand Island Senior High girls golf team at the Kearney Invite.

Kenkel fired an 83 to finsihed 15th Friday at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course.

That helped the Islanders take 13th with a 444 score.

Kearney Invite

At Meadowlark Hills Golf Course

Team Standings

Lincoln East 319, Lincoln Southwest 232, Scottsbluff 324, Broken Bow 352, North Platte 354, Elkhorn South 371, Lincoln Pius X 376, Kearney 381, Columbus 393, Norfolk 402, Lincoln Southeast 403, Fremont 419, Grand Island 444, Kearney JV 447.

Individual Standings

1, Nicole Koblas, LPX, 71; 2, Karsen Morrison, NP, 74; 3, Sarah Lasso, COL, 74; 4, Nielli Heinold, SCO, 77, 5, Elly Honnens, LE, 77; 6, Camryn Johnson, BB, 78; 7, Julia Hyten, LSW, 78; 8, Eden Larson, LSW, 79; 9, Isabella Elgert, LE, 79; 10, Anna Kelley, SCO, 79; 11, Avery Van Horn, LE, 81; 12, Ansley Giesselmann, FRE, 81; 13, Lauryn Ball, LSW, 82; 14, Hailey Bayne, LE, 82; 15, Hailey Kenkel, GI, 83.

Boys Tennis

Islanders take fourth at Lincoln NE Invite

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High boys tennis team finished fourth at the Lincoln Invite.

Riley Voss finished second at No. 1 singles, while Izaak Pierson and Kaleb Broz placed fifth at No. 1 doubles and went 3-1 on the day.

“Proud of the guys,” Islander coach Josh Budler said. “We had chances to finish higher but we’re heading in the right direction.”