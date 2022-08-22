City Roundup

SOFTBALL

GICC holds off St. Paul

ST. PAUL — Grand Island Central Catholic regrouped in the seventh inning.

After seeing St. Paul tie the game with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Crusaders scored the winning run in the following inning during a 7-6 win Monday.

"We've lost two games in walk-offs where we had the lead and with two outs," GICC coach Brock Culler said. "And lost both games on walk-off home runs. It was hard to look out there and say 'not again.' The kids did a great job of finishing, especially our defense."

Hannah Greathouse reached base on a missed third strike where the ball went under the catcher's glove and to the backstop, which allowed Anna Tibbitts to score the winning run.

Avery O’Boyle led the Crusaders by going 3-for-4 with a triple and a RBI.

"She was outstanding at the plate," Culler said. "She was definitely at the top of her game."

St. Paul hurt its chances with three errors. Taylr Paxton hit a three-run home run for the Wildcats.

Charlee Wagner and Karlie Vieth each had two hits for the St. Paul offense.

The Crusaders take on Ord at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Doniphan.

Grand Island CC (3-2) 201 012 1—7 6 0

St. Paul 100 005 0—6 12 3

WP—Culler. LP—Wegner. 3B—GICC: O’Boyle. HR—Paxton.