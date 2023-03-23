Baseball

Islanders rally to defeat Lincoln Southeast

LINCOLN – The Grand Island Senior High baseball team scored three runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Lincoln Southeast 8-7 Thursday.

Cohen Evans hit a two-RBI single to score both Ethan Foley and Eli Arends take the lead in the seventh.

“Our kids showed resilience all night and our approach at the plate was great, especially late in the game,” GISH coach Wells said.

Evans led the offense by going 3 for 3 with three RBIs, while Tyler Douglass was 2 for 3 with a RBI.

Riley Plummer came on in relief to get the win over the Islanders. He did give up three runs on four hits but did have four strikeouts.

“Riley gave us great relief in getting us the win. He mixed his pitches really well,” Wells said.

The Islanders host Omaha Central at 4 p.m. Friday at Ryder Park.

Grand Island 8, Lincoln SE 7’

Grand Island; 030; 011; 3–8; 10; 3

Lincoln SE; 004; 201; 0–7; 9; 0

WP–Plummer. LP–Morgan. 2B–LSE: Buettenback.

Track and Field

Crusader girls take second at Arcadia-Loup City Invite

LOUP CITY – The Grand Island Central Catholic girls track and field team finished second at the Arcadia-Loup City Invite Thursday.

The Crusaders had three victories, along with 16 medalists to help them score 112.5 points, just 12 behind Ord.

Avery O’Boyle led the way with two wins. She captured the 1,600 (6:02.44) and 3,200 (12:44.03), while teammate Laura Blake captured the high jump (4-10).

Ben Alberts led the Crusader boys with wins in both the 400 (53.03) and 800 (2:01.66). In all, GICC had nine medalists to help them finish fourth with 57 points.

Jumpers lead GISH girls at LNE relays

LINCOLN – The jumpers led the Grand Island Senior High girls track and field team at the Lincoln Northeast Relay Invite Thursday.

Emma Rauch-Word finished second in the long jump (16-0 1/2), while Cassidy Hinken was second in the triple jump (33-6 3/4).

On the boys side, Greg Minne was second in the pole vault (10-6).

BOYS GOLF

Grand Island fall to York in dual

YORK – The Grand Island Senior High fell to York in a dual Thursday.

The Islanders fired a 371, while the Dukes shot a 310.

Preston Vilai led the way with a 79, while Bode Albers fired an 89.

Grand Island-York dual

GISH scorers – Preston Vilai 79, Bode Albers 89, Drew Haith 98, Kameron Nelson 105, Malik Hansen 113.