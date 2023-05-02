TRACK AND FIELD

Northwest boys win conference, girls finish second: SCHUYLER – The Northwest track and field team took part in the Central Conference tournament in Schuyler on Tuesday.

The Vikings came out with some big results as the girls team finished runner-up with a score of 108 and the boys took home a conference title with a score of 116.

On the boys side, Northwest had 22 medalists including the 1600 relay team that finished in first place with a 3:32.44.

Not to be outdone, the girls had 23 medalists, including four first-place finishers. Avyn Urbanski won the 100-meter dash with a 12.12 and the 200 with a 25.62. The 400-meter relay team also took home first place with a 50.18 and the 3200-meter relay team did as well, running a 10:39.23.

Northwest’s next track meet is in one week at the Holdrege Invite.

TENNIS

Grand Island girls win dual against Norfolk: The Grand Island girls tennis team came to play on Tuesday, and it showed on the court as they defeated Norfolk 8-1 in a dual.

The closest match of the day was in the No. 2 singles match between Grand Island’s Katelyn Rodriguez and Norfolk’s Kyla Robinson. Rodriguez came out on top, 8-6.

Three other matches were Grand Island won were decided by an 8-5 advantage.

GISH has a dual again on Thursday against Lincoln North Star in Lincoln.

Singles

No. 1 — Finley Evans, GI, def Carlie Streich, GI, 8-4.

No. 2 — Katelyn Rodriguez, GI, def. Kyla Robinson, GI, 8-6.

No. 3 — Jaylen Hansen, GI, def. Jayda Christensen, NOR, 8-3.

No. 4 — Sailor Cipra, NOR, def. Mallory Campbell, GI, 8-5.

No. 5 — Sophia Armstrong, GI, def. Myranda Hansen, NOR, 8-1.

No. 6 — Mya Chrisman, GI, def. Jenna Snitenler, NOR, 8-5.

Doubles

No. 1 — Campbell/Hansen def. Christensen/Robinson, 8-5.

No. 2 — Chrisman/Armstrong def. Schroder/Hansen, 8-2.

No. 3 — Evans/Rodriguez def. Streich/Cipra, 8-5.

GOLF

Grand Island competes at invite at Pioneers Golf Course: LINCOLN – The Grand Island boys golf team took part in an invite at Pioneers Golf Course on Tuesday.

The Islanders shot a team score of 343. Prestin Vilai led the way, shooting a 77. Bode Albers also shot an 82.

Grand Island next hits the course on Monday in the Grand Island Cup.