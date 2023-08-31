PREP SOFTBALLNorthwest falls to Hastings St. Cecilia

HASTINGS – In a battle of state rated teams, Class C, No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia earned a 5-3 over Class B, No. 5 Northwest Thursday.

The Vikings had eight hits in the contest, but committed two errors. St. Cecilia scored two runs in both of the third and fourth innings.

Kamrynn Mings led the Northwest offense by going 3 for 4, while Kylie Caspersen was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Ava Smith was 2 for 3.

Kyler Weidner led the Hawkette offense by going 2 for 2 with two RBIs, while Paisley Manger hit a home run.

St. Cecilia 5, Northwest 3

Northwest 002 000 1–3 8 2

St. Cecilia 012 200 X–5 7 1

WP-Rossow. LP-Caspersen. 2B-HSC: Rossow. HR-HSC: Mangers.

VOLLEYBALL Islanders split at Columbus Tri.

COLUMBUS – The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team earned a split at the Columbus Tri.

The Islanders dropped a 25-21, 25-22 match to Class A, No. 8 Lincoln Pius X, but rebounded to defeat Columbus 25-20, 25-15.

No other information was provided.

Red Hornet goes 1-1 at Palmer Quad

PALMER – The Heartland Lutheran volleyball team finished 1-1 at the Palmer Quad Thursday.

The Red Hornets earned a 26-24, 25-18 win over St. Edward but fell to Class D-1, No. 5 Nebraska Christian 25-9, 25-16.

No other information was provided.

Boys Tennis GICC wins two matches at York Tri.

YORK – The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team came away with a pair of wins at the York Invite Thursday.

The Crusaders defeated Lexington 3-2 and York 4-1.

Andrew Arens won a pair of matches at No. 2 singles, as did JT Rein and Alec Menaugh at No. 1 doubles and Kyle Kelly and Max Friesen at No. 2 doubles.

GICC 3, Lexington 2 Singles

No. 1 — Noah Scheer, LEX, def. Nolan Halsey, GICC, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 — Andrew Arens, GICC, def. Jante Alarcon, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8

No. 3 — Finley Neber, LEX, def. Jacob Wald, GICC, 6-0, 6-4

Doubles No. 1 -JT Rein/Alec Menaugh, GICC, def. Jayden Hernandez/Anthony Zamudio, LEX, 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 — Kyle Kelly/Max Friesen, GICC, def. Avery Lul/Braden Bender, LEX, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.

GICC 4, York 1 Singles

No. 1 — John Hartley, YOR, def. Nolan Halsey, GICC, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 — Andrew Arens, GICC, def. Peter Dallman, YOR, 6-0, 6-3

No. 3 — Jacob Wald, GICC, def. Parker Mundt, YOR, 3-6, 6–1, 14-12.

Doubles

No. 1 — JT Rein/Alec Menaugh, GICC, def. Kaden Heiden/Collin Koschwar, YOR, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2 — Kyle Kelly/Max Friesen, GICC def. EliNething/Wyatt Gartner, YOR, 6-2, 6-0.

Football Heartland Lutheran falls to Wilcox-Hildreth

WILCOX – The Heartland Lutheran football team fell to Wilcox-Hildreth 58-8 Thursday.

No other information was provided.