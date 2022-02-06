City teams ready for state bowling tournament

Unfortunately, the Vikings didn’t have one of their better tournaments during districts as they finished third with a 3,105 score.

Northwest was already at the top of the NSAA point standings before districts so they were going to be in at the state tournament regardless as Jimmie Bradley, Tyler Salter, Jared Ramsey, Alec Sundberg, Lincoln Flagle and Justice Lamb were compete for the Vikings in Lincoln.

But coach Bradley said there’s still motivation going into Tuesday.

“We still would have liked to have bowled better to get to state because we didn’t bowl very well,” Bradley said. “They tried to do too much instead of playing relaxed. I think they’ll be motivated to play well going into Tuesday.”

Both teams will have competitors competing in the individual tournament on Monday.

The girls will get open the competition at 11 a.m. on Monday. The two schools each have a bowler competing in Grand Island’s Anna Kolar and Northwest’s Jamie Riley.

The boys will get under way at 4:30 p.m. as Brayden Lee, Kuusela and Dreher will compete for the Islanders, while Jimmie Bradley, who was at the state meet last year, will compete for the Vikings.