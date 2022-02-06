City teams ready for state bowling tournament

The Grand Island Senior High and Northwest boys bowling programs may be young.
But the two are finding success during the early stages of their programs.
The two schools are the top two seeds for the team portion of the NSAA state bowling tournament, which is in its second year.
Northwest, who is in its second year as a program, are the No. 1 seed, while the first-year Islanders are the second seed.
The Vikings will compete against Hastings, while the Islanders will go against Millard South on Tuesday. Competition starts at 2 p.m.
GISH coach Paul Lee said that’s exciting to see but not surprising. A majority of the bowlers on the two squads have plenty of experience while bowling in the junior leagues during their younger years.
“That is awesome and I’m not surprised,” Lee said. “Even though the two teams are fairly new, a lot of the kids have experience from junior league programs. I think the two schools will represent the city very well.”
The Islanders have momentum going into the state tournament by capturing the Class A, District 5 tournament at Westbrook Lanes in Columbus. That effort helped the Islanders, who bowled a move into the second spot.
“We had a great time and the kids had fun,” Lee said. “It was really enjoyable day.”
The Islanders captured the Lexington Invite, and finished second in their own Invite during the course of the season.
Brayden Lee, Kaden Kuusela, Adam Dreher, Cody Cadwalader, Jett Hennings, Brock Hurley and Austin Sinsel will be the competitors for the Islanders at state on Tuesday.
Lee said he has enjoyed coaching the Islanders and seeing what they’ve done in their first year as a program.
“There’s been some challenges but seeing all the improvement and the smiles has been enjoyable,” Lee said. “They keep working on the things we’ve taught them throughout the year, including ball reaction and lane play. They keep better at those things. Hopefully they can put all together.”
Northwest coach Nikki Bradley said the early success helped the Vikings earn the No. 1 seed. They won the Boone Central Invite, then finished second at both the Lincoln Pius X and Lexington Invites.
“The boys have bowled very well this year to keep us at the top spot,” Bradley said. “We had some good tournaments, especially early that put us in a good spot. That was a good momentum.”
Unfortunately, the Vikings didn’t have one of their better tournaments during districts as they finished third with a 3,105 score.
Northwest was already at the top of the NSAA point standings before districts so they were going to be in at the state tournament regardless as Jimmie Bradley, Tyler Salter, Jared Ramsey, Alec Sundberg, Lincoln Flagle and Justice Lamb were compete for the Vikings in Lincoln.
But coach Bradley said there’s still motivation going into Tuesday.
“We still would have liked to have bowled better to get to state because we didn’t bowl very well,” Bradley said. “They tried to do too much instead of playing relaxed. I think they’ll be motivated to play well going into Tuesday.”
Both teams will have competitors competing in the individual tournament on Monday.
The girls will get open the competition at 11 a.m. on Monday. The two schools each have a bowler competing in Grand Island’s Anna Kolar and Northwest’s Jamie Riley.
The boys will get under way at 4:30 p.m. as Brayden Lee, Kuusela and Dreher will compete for the Islanders, while Jimmie Bradley, who was at the state meet last year, will compete for the Vikings.
Each competitor will bowl four competitive games in the qualifying rounds. After that, the top eight will be put in an individual tournament to decide the state champion.