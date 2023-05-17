OMAHA — It was a good day for the girls pole vault for the city of Grand Island at the state track meet.

The city brought home a total of four medals during Wednesday’s action at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Grand Island Senior High’s Rylei Degen finished tied for third (10-6) in Class A, while the Northwest trio of Aizlynn Krafka, Amarae Krafka and Kyra Ray finished fourth (11-0), fifth (11-0) and sixth (10-6), respectively in Class B.

Aizlynn Krafka said it’s not really a surprise to see the city of Grand Island bring home a few pole vault medals.

“That’s Grand Island for you. We have such great coaches that know what they are doing, and we have the athletes who work hard in the event,” she said.

Northwest coach Brandon Harrington agreed with her about the coaches, which includes pole vault coaches Dave McNeel from Northwest, Clint Simmons from GISH and Gabe Baldwin from Grand Island Central Catholic.

“Those guys do such a great job with their vaulters,” Harrington said. “That’s one of the unique events in track and field. You can look up what schools have good coaches, and they are going to have some medalists at the state meet.

Aizlynn, who set a personal record with her 11-0 attempt, said the three Vikings wanted to bring home some state medals in the pole vault.

“It was 150 percent a huge goal for all of us to PR and get medals,” Aizlynn said. “That helps us a lot in our team points.”

Harrington said he wasn’t surprised to see the three vaulters did what they did.

“They are just competitive enough that they all want to win, but at the same time, they do such a great job in working together and with coach McNeel. They complement each other.

“It’s always special when you have multiple girls excelling in events because it creates competition in practice and everything. That makes a big difference down here at the state meet.”

That has Northwest sitting in fifth with 12 points in the Class B standings.

For Degen, she brought home a bronze medal after only doing the pole vault for two years.

She said she obviously wanted to do better but can’t complain with a third-place finish.

“That’s a great achievement in only doing it for two years,” Degen said.

In only her second year of doing the pole vault, she finishes her senior year with a school record 11-6..

“That’s crazy that I’ve been able to do that in two years,” Degen said.

GISH girls coach Kip Ramsey said Simmons saw potential in Degen in being a good pole vaulter.

“He really did a great job with her during her two years of doing the pole vault,” Ramsey said. “He thought she could have gotten 12-0 but getting the school record is doing to hang your head over, as well as finishing tied for third.

“She really competed well for us today.”

The schools have a few athletes competing in Thursday’s finals.

Northwest’s Avyn Urbanski made the finals in both the 100 and 200. She entered the finals with the second-fastest time in the 100 at 12.37 and the third-fastest time at 25.39 .

Aizlynn Krafka earned a berth in both the 100 hurdles after finishing with the fifth-fastest time from prelims of 15.35.

For the Grand Island girls, Emma Rauch-Word and Celia McCoy earned a berth in the Class A 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Out of prelims, Rauch-Word has the second-fastest time with a 15.08 time, while McCoy enters the 300 finals with a 45.49 time.

The only other city medalist came from Grand Island’s Yiech Wal, who finished seventh in the Class A boys triple jump with a 43-2 1/4.