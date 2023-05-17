OMAHA – Carsen Staehr scratched on his very first attempt of the Class B boys triple jump.

The Aurora senior didn’t think that was a bad thing considering how far he went.

Staehr said he felt the mark was around a 47-0 attempt.

“(The officials) told me I was over by less than an inch but the jump felt really good and after that, I felt I was going to be good after that,” he said. “I just had to go get it.”

That he did.

Staehr went 46-5 on his next attempt and cruised from there. He eventually went 47-9 3/4 to win his second-straight Class B triple jump title during Wednesday’s action at Omaha Burke Stadium.

After taking home the gold last year, Staehr said it was a goal of his to win back-to-back titles but admitted there was some pressure because of that.

“It’s kind of a dream come true because of winning it last year. I made it a goal to go back to back. Just being able to do it is really special. It hasn’t settled in yet, but I’m just really excited.

“I mostly put the pressure on myself, but I thought I overcame it well because I made sure I did the things I needed to do. Just go out and compete the best I can.”

Staehr had the lead after the 46-5 attempt. In the finals, he hit 47-0 twice as his other one was a 47-4 3/4 attempt.

Staehr said he was going for 47-plus after only going 45-0 in districts.

“I really didn’t jump really well at districts. I was just focusing this week in practice and doing the things well,” Staehr said. “The coaches were really on me to get it done. I’m definitely happy with my marks and performance today.”

Staehr is not quite not done with his state meet. He competes in the long jump Thursday. He comes in with the second-best mark in Class B this season at 23-3 1/4. He also made finals in the 200 after running a 22.32 time, which was the the fastest from prelims.

St. Paul’s Jonah Paulsen also earned a medal in the event. He finished third with a personal best 44-10 3/4.

Hastings’ Studley claims downs, win high jump title

Hastings’ Nolan Studley had some pressure going into the Class B boys high jump.

He had the best mark in the event in Class B this season after clearing 6-7 twice this season.

He said he felt that at the state track meet as he missed on his first attempt of competition at 6-0

“I put too much on myself because of that,” he said. “

He put that pressure behind him and took home the high jump title after clearing 6-6.

Studley said he felt more confident as the day went on.

“I felt I got more into it and got more repetition in the attempts,” Studley said. “I felt more in rhythm as the day went on.”

After having won the competition, Studley said he wanted to try and get a personal record at 6-8 but missed on all of his attempts.

He said he’s not disappointed in not getting a new personal record.

“I wanted to get 6-8, but I still feel pretty good about winning,” he said. “I think my second attempt was my best attempt. But it is what it is.”

Teammate Parker Ablott also earned a medal in finishing seventh, clearing 6-2.

Other Class B medalists and finalists:

- Adams Central’s Megyn Scott finished seventh in the girls pole vault, clearing 11-0.

- Broken Bow’s Max Denson took fifth in the boys shot put, throwing 54-3.

- Hastings’ Austin Carrera placed fifth in the boys 3,200 at 9:54.32.

- Central City’s Tyler Carroll made finals in both of the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. He ran the second-fastest time in the 110 hurdles at 14.67, while being tied for the overall spot in the 300 hurdles at 38.26.

- Adams Central’s Kaitlyn Mousel is in the finals of the 300 hurdles after running a 46.05, the fifth fastest time from prelims.

- Hastings’ Greg Pruitt has the eighth fastest time in the 100 after finishing with a 11.25.

- Adams Central’s Grant Trausch will compete in the boys 200 finals after finishing with a 22.37, the fifth fastest from prelims.