OMAHA – Carsen Staehr admitted he needed a little boost during the Class B boys long jump.

Many of the competitors during the event started with a little loud clap, hoping the crowd would follow and continue so before they took an attempt.

The South Dakota recruit said he thought he would try it out.

“I’m not too fond of the clap, but I figured I’d go for it,” Staehr said. “The crowd helps bring a little energy and gets the adrenaline going.”

It seemed to work in the finals after he did that. He took the lead after his second attempt of finals and never looked back. Staehr won the Class B boys jump with a 23-0 1/4 leap on Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

The win goes with his triple jump title he captured on Wednesday. He also brought home a fifth-place finish in the 200 (22.40).

“He went out and competed like Carsen does,” Aurora coach Gordon Wilson said. “We’re just thrilled for what he did these last two days.”

Staehr passed McCook’s Adam Dugger on his second attempt of finals with 22-8 1/4 attempt then got his winning jump on his final attempt.

When he landed in the sandpit, Staehr said the crowd’s reaction made it sound like it was a good one. He added he knew the jump was a good one, especially after he heard the crowd’s reaction, even though he got a little anxious to know as he went straight to the officials measuring the jump.

“I could tell right away. I could tell my speed was good, and I felt like I got a good pop off the board,” Staehr said. “But just to be sure, I went over the tape measure to make sure it was a good one.”

To go along with winning his triple jump title, Staehr said it was a goal of his to win both events.

“It’s really special because that was one of my goals at the beginning of the year to take gold in both of those,” Staehr said. “Being able to do that means a lot to me and shows myself what it takes to go and achieve those goals.”

Wilson had some high praise for Staehr as his prep career came to a close.

“He’s just a first-class young man and a great teammate to everyone on the team,” Wilson said. “He’s performed at a very high level all year. But he’s had a target on his back every week, and he knows that. There were some guys that were capable of beating him here in both events.

“It’s just a fitting end for Carsen to end his career the way he did.”

Other Class B state medalists:

- Central City’s Tyler Carroll brought home a pair of medals. The Bison senior finished second in the 110 hurdles (14.28) and third in the 300 hurdles (37.89).

- Adams Central’s Kaitlyn Mousel brought home a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles (45.38). She also helped the 1,600 relay finish fifth (4:05.71). Annie Trausch, Abbey Fish and Megyn Scott were the other members of the relay.

- Broken Bow’s Coy Wardyn finished tied for third in the boys pole vault (14-0).

- Aurora’s Addison Fahrnbruch finished fifth in the girls triple jump (35-2).

Adams Central’s Hannah Gengenbach finished in a four-way tie for sixth in the girls pole vault (5-1).

Hastings’ Austin Carrera took fourth in the boys 1,600 (4:25.64).

Adams Central’s Grant Trausch finished fifth in the boys 200 (22.40).

Hastings’ Greg Pruitt came in sixth in the boys 100 (11.05 time).

The Hastings girls 400 relay team of Ariell Tubbs, Mackenzie Nollette, Abigail Kendall and Hannah Satterly came in eighth (50.28).