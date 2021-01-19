Class C-1 No. 1 GICC wins showdown over C-2, No. 5 Wood River

“I’m really, really proud of my basketball team just because we beat a really good basketball team,” Stacia Rice said. “And we beat a really good basketball team without Chloe in the fourth quarter, without Lucy, without Gracie — three of our main girls.

“In a diamond-and-1, things are going to be open for other people, and we have to take advantage of that. We’re not just a one-person scoring basketball team, so we’ve got to get more confident with that and be able to score, especially with the posts that we have.”

Smith said a few defensive mistakes allowed GICC to get key baskets inside while the Eagles couldn’t get inside attempts to fall on the other end.

“We had a couple lapses on defense where we got sealed behind or we came up instead of staying back like we planned,” he said. “But they made some good plays and finished when they needed to.”

Smith said senior Sage Gideon did an excellent job shadowing Rylie Rice for most of the game.

“Sage did a great job of just making it tough for her,” he said. “Then other girls really helped out well making it tough for her to catch. That was our plan, to make it tough for her and make the others beat us. They did.”