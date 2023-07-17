Class C

Malcolm hands PWG a 14-1 setback

IMPERIAL — Defending Class C champion Malcolm was too much for Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley in the Class C state juniors tournament.

Malcolm scored five runs in both the second and fifth innings to defeat PWG 14-1 in five innings Monday.

Grant Kelly, who had PWG’s only hit, got them on the board as he scored from third on a passed ball.

PWG looks to keep its season alive by playing Imperial at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Malcolm 14, PWG 1, 5 inn.

Malcolm 250 25-14 14 1

PWG 100 00-1 1 3

WP-M. Wisnieski. LP-Kelly. 2B-M: M. Wisnieski 2, Meyer, J. Wisnieski, Frank.

Crofton rallies to eliminate DCBIMPERIAL – The Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus junior baseball team saw its season come to an end in the Class C juniors state tournament.

Crofton scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat DCB 11-10 Monday in Imperial.

DCB scored six runs in the second inning to take a 7-0 lead and eventually led 9-2 at one point.

But Crofton outscored DCB 9-1 after the fourth inning to get the win.

Dillon Fanta led the DCB offense by going 2 for 3 with a RBI and a double.

Check back for updates on Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley’s game later.

Crofton 11, DCB

DCB 260 101 0-10 5 4

Crofton 002 052 2-11 8 3

WP-Tramp. LP-Francl. 2B-DCB: Fanta, Gorecki. C: Foxhoven. HR-C: Panning.