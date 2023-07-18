Class C

PWG stays alive in Class C juniors tourney

IMPERIAL — Grant Kelly help keep the Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley juniors season alive Tuesday.

Kelly was 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and a RBI to lead PWG to a 5-1 win over Imperial.

PWG scored two runs in both the second and third innings to gain control.

Boston Wood recorded the win as he gave up three hits and had four strikeouts.

Grady Kelly and Zaden Wolf also collected two hits for PWG.

PWG will play at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

PWG 5, Imperial 1

Imperial 100 000 0-1 3 0

PWG 022 010 X-5 8 1

WP-Wood. LP-Vogt. 2B-I: Terryberry. PWG: Kelley. HR-PWG: Kelly.