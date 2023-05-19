OMAHA – Size doesn’t matter when it comes to the high jump for Hastings St. Cecilia's Jenson Anderson.

He is only 5-10 and goes against a few athletes that are over 6-0 all the time, but that doesn’t intimidate at all.

“I typically the smallest guy out there,” Anderson said. “But I’m used to it by now.”

And he was during the Class C boys high jump at the state track meet.

Anderson went out and basically cruised in the event, winning the Class C high jump after clearing 6-6.

He had no misses throughout the competition while five athletes, including defending champion and All-Class gold medal winner Carter Nelson of Ainsworth, all went out at 6-4. All of his misses came at 6-8.

Anderson said he was a little nervous before he took his 6-6 attempt.

“I hit the bar on my 6-4 attempt so I wasn’t sure if I was going to get 6-6 on the first try, but when I did, I felt really good and had the biggest smile on my face,” Anderson said.

During the event, all of his attempts started closer to the high jump pit where most start a lot further back. Anderson said there's a reason he starts that way.

“It works best for me because when I go further back, my leg tends to give out, I’m not sure why,” Anderson said. “I’m more of a short-step approach guy. I tend to go 12 steps and it gets me up there so I just stuck with it.

“I look back and everybody is starting behind me and I start in the front.”

The Class C high jump title brings another title to the second of Hastings after Nolan Studley captured the Class B title on Wednesday. He also went 6-6.

As for being a state champion, he was not only happy to win the event, but happy to be competing at the state track meet.

“To come out here today and compete with these guys is just a great feeling,” Anderson said. “There were some great competitors out here and I just wanted to do my best and whatever happens, happens.

“I just go out and do what I do, and try to dial everything out. I just try to do my best and that’s what I did.”

Anderson made finals in both the 100 and 200. He has the eighth fastest time in the 100 (11.04) and sixth fastest time in the 200 (22.59).

Other Class C area medalists and finalists included:

- Arcadia-Loup City’s Jessica Stieb took second in the discus (141-8). The Rebel senior will compete in the shot put, looking to win the event for the third-straight season. She has the best throw in the Class C with a 45-6 1/4 toss.

- The Hastings St. Cecilia 3,200 relay team of Emery Vargas, Nathie Krikac, Lindsay Parr and Alayna Vargas finished second (10:03.50). Alayna Vargas also finished eighth in the 3,200 (11:53.81).

- Doniphan-Trumbull’s Hannah Dunning came in third in the girls long jump (18-1 1/4). Teammate Anna Fitzgerald finished third in the 3,200 (11:44.71).

- The Ord boys 3,200 relay team of Garret Severance, Elijah Pollard, Jace Geiser and Owen Lane ran together to take fifth (8:35.28).

- Centura’s Kyra Wooden took sixth in the girls pole vault (9-6).

- Grand Island Central Catholic’s Grace Johnson made the finals of the 300 hurdles. She has the sixth fastest time at 47.36.

- Centura’s Quentin Morris earned a finals berth in the boys 400. He has the eighth-fastest time of 51.72.