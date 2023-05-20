OMAHA – Carson Bloom wasn’t going to let the Riverside 400 relay team get denied a state title.

The senior was the anchor leg and ran down the stretch to pass Arthur County’s Lance Vasa to help the Chargers take the race during the Class D race at the state track meet Saturday at Omaha Burke.

Riverside edged Arthur County 44.03 to 44.04. That helped the Chargers be part of a three-way tie for the runner-up spot.

Bloom leaned at the finish line just enough to get the Chargers the win.

“It just came down to who wanted it more,” Bloom said. “That lean did it for us.”

Bloom joined Klayton Kleffner, who was an alternate, along with Drew Carraher and Jack Molt on the winning team, whose 44.04 time was a personal record for them.

After the race, it took a few moments before the video board said Riverside won the race by that much.

“We were worried for a little bit at the end there but our handoffs were great,” Charger coach LaTravia Dobson said. “They just fought and fought and they won. It’s awesome.”

Bloom said it was a team effort after having to put an alternate on the race.

“We had to overcome some adversity and I thought we did a great job of getting that handled,” he said. “Klayton got out of the blocks and ran a great curve and we got our handoffs down, which is always key.”

Bloom brought home three medals from the state track meet as he finished third in the 100 (11.32), fourth in the 200 (23.15) and fourth in the long jump (21-4 1/4).

Molt brought home two more medals as he finished seventh in the 100 (11.62) and eighth in the 200 (24.18), while Izek Leslie placed fifth in the pole vault (13-0).

Dobson said she was happy to see the Chargers bring home a runner-up finish after taking third the past two years. They shared the title with Axtell and Mullen with 33 points, while Plainview won the title with 53 points.

“We had a lot of adversity this weekend and the kids overcame that,” Dobson said. “We got third the past two years and it looked like we were going to get third again. To actually get that second-place finish, even with a tie, we’re pretty happy.”

Johnson helps Central Valley grab 1,600 relay

Alexis Johnson knew first place was there for the taking for Central Valley’s during the Class D girls 1,600 relay.

The Cougar junior wasn’t going to let her teammates down. Johnson passed Maywood-Hayes Center’s Kiley Hejtmanek down the final stretch to help Central Valley win the race at 4:05.36.

Johnson, who got beat by Hejtmanek twice in the open 400 during the state meet, said she tried to stay with her as much as she could, then felt she had to take off.

“When we got to about 115 meters to go, I knew the win was in my grasps,” Johnson said. “I just had to go hard for it. I didn’t want her to get too far ahead of me.”

Katlyn Oakley, Piper Shepard and Taya Engel were the members on the relay with Johnson.

Johnson said she felt the four did what they had to do to win the race.

“Our first girl (Oakley) ran a 59 split so I felt that the difference,” she said. “We all wanted this so bad. This is the first time Central Valley has ever gotten a gold medal in any race. Words can’t really describe how this feels.”

Palmer’s Donahey takes girls high jump

There were some nerves for Palmer’s Marlea Donahey.

That’s to be expected for a freshman competing at the state track meet for the first time..

But once Donahey made her attempt of the Class D girls high jump, the nerves settled down.

Donahey went on to take the event after clearing 5-2. She said she was more nervous about the crowd than the competition.

“That’s what makes it extra nervous but it’s state. But I was excited about competing here,” she said.

She cleared the first three heights with no problems. But she missed on her first two attempts at 5-2 before clearing it on her final attempt.

Donahey said she felt the jump was a good one on her final attempt.

“I felt it was a good jump when I got my shoulders over it. That’s really when I know when I can got over it,” she said.

Donahey said competing in the high jump at the state meet was special since her older sister Joslynn Donahey competed in the event as well.

“It was really fun. We like to cheer each other on, support each other and see how we do against the other competitors too. It’s pretty cool,” Donahey said.

Lastly, she said she really wanted to better her personal best, but missed on all her attempts at 5-3.

“I’m still shocked about it,” she said. “I really wanted to get a PR but I ended up tying it. If I would have done better I would have gotten the school record.”

Fullerton’s Patton sets PR, wins Class D pole vault

Roe Patton just needed to think happy thoughts.

The Fullerton sophomore used that approach during the Class D boys pole vault.

Patton needed to clear 14-6 or else he wouldn’t win the event. He took a deep breath on his second attempt and cleared the height to become a state champion in the event.

Patton, who hadn't missed an attempt before 14-0, said if he didn't clear the height, Bertrand’s Owen Kaps would have been the state champion.

“I missed one at 14-0 so I knew if I didn’t get this, I wouldn’t win state,” Patton said. “I just take some breaths when I’m in that situation and just think happy thoughts.”

The 14-6 mark was his personal best this season. He went out on 14-6 1/4.

After he cleared 14-6, he let out a fist bump and went over to give Warrior pole vault coach Brandon Siegel a hug.

“I just can’t believe I just won state,” he said. “I'm still in shock that I won it.”

Patton said he won the title in honor of teammate Teagan Gonsior, who missed the last part of the season because of a hamstring injury. Gonsior would have been going for her third-straight Class D title in the girls long jump.

“That was for her. She got hurt just before districts and I felt really bad for her,” he said. “I know she would have done well in her events and I’m glad I can come out and win today.”

Nebraska Christian brings homes Class D girls runner-up trophy

The Nebraska Christian girls brought the Class D state runner-up trophy.

The Eagles finished second with 42 points, just six back behind Osceola.

Nebraska Christian finished with seven medalists from the meet.

Hannah Swanson was the lone winner as she won the 3,200 (12:00.73) on Friday, while taking fourth in the 1,600 (5:31.26).

Sheridan Falk took second in the girls long jump (16-9), while taking fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.16). Taytum Perdew was fifth in the triple jump (34-2 3/4).

Both the 1,600 and 3,200 relay both earned medals. Reghan Flynn, Isabelle Brumbaugh, Gracie Hackel and Emma Rathjen helped the 3,200 relay take third (10:13.70). Flynn, Brumbaugh and Rathjen, along with Cara Sidak joined together on the 1,600 relay to finish sixth (4:16.44).

NC coach Carl Ostrand said it was a good weekend for the Eagles.

“It was a fun day for the kids and a fun meet,” he said. “We had some kids who put in great efforts. It was a great season and a fun way to cap it.”