Aurora’s Carsen Staehr set two meet records during the Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships Monday.

And plenty more came after that.

There were a total of five meet records set during the meet Monday at Northwest High School.

Staehr set the meet record in the long jump at 22-11 1/2 and the triple jump at 47-3 1/2.

Arcadia-Loup City’s Jessica Stieb set the meet record in the shot put with a 45-2 1/4, while Adams Central’s Kaitlyn Mousel set the mark in the 300 hurdles at 45.03 and Boone Central’s Jackson Roberts broke the meet record in the Jeremy Buckner 300 hurdles at 38.29.

“It was just a great day for those athletes,” NW coach Brandon Harrington said.

Stieb was the first athlete to set her mark. She broke former Northwest athlete Taylor Johnson’s record of 44-4 1/2, set in 2010.

She won the event over Shelton’s Emmilly Berglund, who threw 41-2 1/4.

The Arcadia-Loup City senior said she’s pretty happy to set that mark, even though it wasn’t her season-best of 45-6 1/4.

“I was really pumped for the shot put today just because I hadn’t been throwing that great, even though I still put up throws in the 40s,” Stieb said. “I had a feeling I was going to hit some good marks today. There is great competition here.”

Stieb also won the discus title with a 130-6 throw. She finished her CNTC career with six golds in the meet.

“I’m so glad I was able to do that, especially after we didn’t have it my freshman year,” Stieb said.

Mousel’s time of 45.03 puts her at No. 2 on the All-Class charts in the 300 hurdles this year. The time broke Shelton’s Kalyn Brannagan’s time of 45.50, set in 2012.

Mousel said she was shocked when she was the unofficial 44.9 time on the Northwest scoreboard.

“I was so shocked. It was so crazy because I had never gone under 46 before,” Mousel said. “I felt like I got out super fast that I felt like I was going to hit the wall, but I kept pushing through the wall.”

However, Mousel did feel like it was a good time after she jumped over the last hurdle as she looked up at the board.

“I probably shouldn’t have done that, but I really hoped it was,” Mousel said. “I’m glad it was.”

Mousel had another win as she was part of the winning 1,600 relay with Annie Trausch, Lynsie Lancaster and Megyn Scott. They ran a 4:09.80.

Roberts had a challenge that helped him get his record of 38.29, which broke Aurora’s Steve Hurst’s time of 38.8, set in 2001.

He beat Central City’s Tyler Carroll, who ran a 38.75. The two had a battle at the Dave Gee Invite last Thursday where Roberts won 39.73-39.74.

“That was such a great race today,” Roberts said. I love competing against Tyler because he’s such a great competitor. It’s taken me all season to get some time down and get some time figured out. It feels amazing.”

Roberts said he felt honored to get the record as well as getting the medals from Jeremy Buckner’s mother, Kim Mettenbrink, who handed out the medals in honor of her son.

“It’s a big deal especially with getting the medal of that guy’s mom,” Roberts said. “That was amazing.”

Roberts had another win as he was a member of the 1,600 relay with Thomas Roberts, Ryan Drueppel and Jaden Hagemann that ran a 3:30.62.

Staehr’s two wins helped him become the outstanding CNTC boys athlete of the meet. He broke Arcadia’s Shane Godtel’s jump of 22-11 set in 1997 in the long jump and broke Northwest’s Tyler Wright’s record of 46-2 set in 2007.

Davis makes return, wins CNTC high jump

In only her second time competing this season, Sydney Davis found success in the CNTC.

After coming back from a knee injury, the Centura senior won the girls high jump after going 5-2 at the meet.

It was already the second time she went 5-2 this season. She went 5-2 her first time competing this season at the Gibbon Invite last Thursday. Davis, who went 5-6 to finish second at the Class C high jump last year, said she was happy to get 5-2 already this season.

“It’s a good starting point to knowing I can do that already, and I know I can improve at this point,” Davis said.

Adams Central’s Hannah Gengenbach and Grand Island Central Catholic’s Laura Blake both finished tied for second at 5-0.

It was the second gold and third medal overall from the meet. Davis, who will compete in volleyball and track and field at Nebraska-Kearney in college, won the event in 2021 before finishing second to teammate Paige Crawford in 2022.

Davis said she really wanted to compete in the CNTC and is glad to be back competing.

“It was my goal to make it back to this meet. That’s why it was a big push to get back and qualify for the meet,” Davis said. “It feels good to be competing again. There’s some aching, but it feels good to be back competing again. I missed jumping.”