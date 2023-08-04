Joe Noakes has been part of something special with the Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus senior baseball squad the past few years.

The DCB coach took over the senior program in 2017, after coaching the juniors program for a number of years.

He compiled a 281-29 record. He has guided the DCB seniors to the state tournament every year except the 2020 season, when there wasn’t a season because of COVID-19.

That run includes two state championships and two state runner-up finishes. This year’s squad finished as the state runner-up after falling to Malcolm in the Class C senior state championship game on Wednesday.

That would be his last game as he, along with assistant coach Justin Caspersen, will both step down. Both coached their last kids in Carter Noakes and Bosten Caspersen, who are graduating seniors.

Coach Noakes said it’s been a lot of fun coaching the athletes he’s coached over the years.

“It’s been a lot of coaching these kids because I’ve coached a lot of them since they were very young, maybe even since they were born,” Noakes said. “Emotions are definitely running high. But it’s not about the coaches, it’s more about the great players I’ve coached over the years.”

DCB also loses four seniors off of this year’s squad in Bosten Caspersen, Carter Noakes, Justice Petersen and Kellen Fries. Nolan Hurt is also a senior but he can come back and play next season since his birthday is after Jan. 1.

Those seniors helped DCB have one of the more successful runs a program has had.

They helped DCB to four state final appearances. They were part of their championship teams in 2019 and 2021. The 2021 team went a perfect 31-0. The 2022 team was state runner-up that went 31-3 with two of those losses coming during the state tournament

“Our four seniors did a lot for the program over the years,” coach Noakes said. “DCB has always had a good program but these players turned it into a winning program over the past few years.”

This year’s squad had another successful season in finishing the regular season at 22-3.

They went undefeated in the Class C, Area 6 Tournament to advance to the state tournament.

DCB went 3-2 to finish as the state runner-up. They cruised in their opening game with an 11-1 five-inning win over Pender. After that, DCB fell to Malcolm 1-0 to send them into the loser’s bracket.

DCB cruised in their next two games, defeating Lincoln Lutheran 10-0 in five innings and Imperial 19-2 in six innings to set up a rematch with Malcolm, who was undefeated at the state tournament.

DCB battled but Malcolm took home the title with a 6-2 win. It was the second-straight season Malcolm had defeated DCB twice in the state tournament.

Coach Noakes said he was proud of what DCB did at the state tournament.

“We really put together a great state tournament,” Noakes said. “Our only losses came to Malcolm and they are a great team. We really battled with them in both games. The 1-0 loss was probably one of the funnest games. We had our chances but they just made the plays. We can’t take anything from them. They just beat us.”

Scott Fries, Kellen’s dad, will be the seniors’ coach next year after spending the last few years with the juniors program. DCB qualified for the juniors state tournament this year as well.

Coach Noakes said he feels Fries will do a great job with the seniors program.

“We have some great kids coming back,” he said. “The program will be in good hands. But it’s been fun coaching these kids over the years and we’ve had great support. This isn’t possible without that.”