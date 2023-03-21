Savieon Rodriguez’s goal in the 78th minute lifted Columbus to a dramatic 2-1 victory over Grand Island Senior High Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium.

With the score tied 1-1, the match appeared destined for overtime. However, Rodriguez gained control of a loose ball and slipped a low shot into the net for the game-winner.

“The last 10 minutes, it was kind of a scramble for both teams at times and we sort of caught Grand Island in a little bit of confusion and Savieon made a great play,” Columbus coach John Arlt said. “I was really happy for the young man, being a sophomore and a first-time starter. Great job by him.”

While the late Columbus goal proved to be the difference, Grand Island coach James Panowicz said the loss wasn’t the result of a single sequence.

“When we watch film, I think we’re going to see that we did something wrong 60 to 70 yards prior to that where we failed to maintain possession,” Panowicz said. “Then, there were a couple of times where we could’ve stopped the ball and not let it get as forward as we did.

“I think it kind of caught us off-guard.”

Columbus (1-0) controlled possession for the majority of the night. As a result, the Discoverers enjoyed an 18-4 advantage in shots, including 13 shots on goal.

The Islanders (0-1) struggled to extend their offensive possessions. Grand Island had just two shots on goal in each half.

“I thought we would possess the ball a lot better than we did,” Panowicz said. “I think we were just a little overwhelmed — not so much physically, but mentally. We just couldn’t get our passing sequences built up and after the third or fourth pass, something would break down.

“We played slow when we should’ve played fast and other times we played fast when we should’ve slowed down because there weren’t enough supportive players to help out with the possession.”

Despite the match being tied 1-1 at halftime, Columbus dominated play for much of the first 40 minutes. The Discoverers outshot Grand Island 10-2 in the first half.

Still, the Islanders made good on one of their two first-half scoring opportunities. Jalen Jensen converted a header off a free-kick assist by Cristian Hernandez, giving Grand Island a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute.

“It was a beautiful goal,” Panowicz said. “Cristian served a nice ball in there and Jalen, being 6-foot-5 and a pretty athletic kid, just got above everybody. That’s something we’ve really been working on in the last week, so it was nice to see us execute that set piece.”

Columbus tied the score at 1-1 on Marcus Beltran’s 35-yard laser from the left wing in the 26th minute. The Discoverers had three more shots on goal in the final 14 minutes before intermission, but were turned away by Grand Island goalie Ashtyn Roberts, who finished with 10 saves.

With just 97 seconds to try and tie the match after Rodriguez’s goal, Grand Island did manage to create a scoring opportunity. However, just as Islander Coben Colson appeared to be setting up to take a shot for the equalizer, the ball was knocked away by a Columbus defender.

“We were very fortunate to come out with a win tonight,” said Arlt, whose team — like Grand Island — was playing its season opener after having its first two matches postponed due to bad weather. “It was the first game for both teams and you could see it in the fatigue and cramping … but it’s always nice to get a win to start your season.”

Panowicz said the Islanders have plenty to work on before their next outing. Grand Island hosts Omaha Skutt, a Class B program placed at No. 2 in the Omaha World-Herald’s preseason all-class ratings, on Friday.

“We just need to play better and I think we’ll get there,” Panowicz said. “We only start three seniors and so we just have to keep building the confidence in our young guys and have them play a little bit more dynamically.

“I think there were times when we got a little frantic when we had possession of the ball. We have to be a little more calm, mentally, and let things develop.”